The Mets' bats erupt behind Michael Wacha to defeat the Red Sox.

BOSTON – America's most beloved ballpark deserved a group hug Monday night from the Mets.

After a weekend of offensive futility to start this season, the Mets arrived at Fenway Park desperate for a sign that they were far better than the four runs they scored over three days by losing a series to the Braves. The new stage, along with the bottom of this Red Sox rotation, perhaps helped provide a quiet night.

Michael Conforto, Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith homered, leading a 7-4 victory that broke the Mets' two-game skid. That "outbreak" was more welcome than the guy discussed before the game, when Brandon Nimmo and manager Luis Rojas projected a sense of optimism, the Mets, through continued vigilance, can avoid the kind of fiasco the Marlins face, who have at least 11 players who recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

One night after the Rick Porcello Mets' brutal debut, Michael Wacha provided much of what was needed. The right-hander earned his Mets debut by limiting the Red Sox to one run with five hits and one walk with four strikeouts, coming out after five innings and 77 pitches. Porcello on Sunday lasted just two innings and allowed seven runs, six of which were won, in the Mets' 14-1 loss to the Braves.

But this victory could have been smoother for the Mets, who saw the Red Sox, who lost by seven runs at one point, scratch within 7-4 after scoring twice against Jeurys Familia in the eighth. Familia's ineffectiveness forced Rojas to summon Seth Lugo for a four-out save. It probably means the Mets won't have Lugo on Tuesday. Familia's shaky exit only underscored the need for the Mets to find reliable late-entry options, as the team tries to determine if Familia and Edwin Díaz in particular can be trusted to protect an advantage.

Smith's three-run homer in the fourth made it a comfortable night for the Mets, extending their lead to 7-0. The beginning was the first start of the season for Smith, after Yoenis Céspedes had played the previous three games at DH. Although Smith had an impressive summer camp, finding regular playing time for him could be a challenge for Rojas, who has Cespedes, J.D. Davis and Alonso entrenched in the lineup in the three places Smith can start.

Alonso's cardboard-cut headless shot that dropped his bat to 116.3 mph and barely cleared the Green Monster in the third gave the Mets a 4-0 lead and could have started the season young for first baseman, who entered 1. 11- and he was being hit on the fastball, according to Rojas, because he was exaggerating. On his first at-bat, Alonso (vs. Josh Osich) simply missed and was pulled on a long trip to the center. But he didn't miss a ball that broke left-hander Jeffrey Springs 3-0 in his next plate appearance.

Conforto had started the blitz with a two-run blast in the second that landed in the Mets' bullpen in right field. Davis had stepped on an Osich full-count cutter before Conforto jumped to a 2-1 pitch for his first home run.

Smith's homer came in one inning. Wilson Ramos doubled to deep center, and Robinson Cano walked. Alonso's three-run homer came after Nimmo arrived on Xander Bogaerts' error and Amed Rosario singled.