The Mets explain the curious decision to beat Robinson Cano in three holes

The Mets played their second spring 2.0 training exhibition game on Sunday, and for the second consecutive night, Robinson Cano reached the third.

The 37-year-old was on all three holes more than anywhere else in his first season in Queens and the results were not good as Cano finished with a .633 OPS in 245 plate appearances.

Although Cano's past history says second base is a good option for half the order, his latest results indicate otherwise.

And despite reaching third place in both games against the Yankees, Mets manager Luis Rojas said ahead of Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Yankees in the Bronx that the lineup order in games Exhibition was not necessarily indicative of what he will wear during the match. regular season, but did not rule it out.

"With Cano, who has him in the middle of the order, we want to get (as many) at-bats as possible with him missing a little bit of camp," Rojas said of Cano absent for unspecified reasons during spring 2.0 training. “His profile is to hit there in the middle. He showed up in great shape and with his bat, we all felt comfortable having him deliver it to us. "

But the Mets may have other, perhaps better, options for such a valuable place in the lineup. Jeff McNeil started on Sunday, followed by Pete Alonso, while Yoenis Céspedes, Michael Conforto and J.D. Davis followed Cano.

"We are playing a lot of games," said Rojas. “The boys are hitting at different points in the lineup. We're only getting boys at bat. … It has nothing in particular to do with what we do in the season. We are not there yet. "

The freshman manager acknowledged that the entire lineup did not look good on consecutive nights against the Yankees, scoring three runs in both games.

"I said the boys' time at the plate has been really good," said Rojas. "Tonight, that was not the case. I thought we were chasing a lot of shots. We were late on some fast balls. We only had a few hard hit balls."