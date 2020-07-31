The Mets fail again for a second straight loss to the Red Sox

In two games at Fenway Park this week, the Mets' lineup seemed pretty formidable. Before and after it has been a different story.

On Thursday, most Mets hitters could have traded places with the cardboard cutouts in the stands and few would have recognized the difference.

And yet, for the second night in a row, the game was there for the inning in the last innings and the Mets failed to deliver. This time they left the bases loaded in the eighth inning, losing 4-2 to the Red Sox at Citi Field.

"The great success has not been there, the execution," said Michael Conforto.

After pushing reliever Matthew Barnes to his 37th inning pitch, Andrés Giménez hit a goalkeeper to first base for the final outing in the eighth, wasting the Mets' return opportunity in a one-run game. Yoenis Céspedes had walked on the eighth pitch of his at-bat since Barnes to load the bases in one inning. Pete Alonso was released and J.D. Davis singled.

Conforto could not deliver in a great place for the second consecutive night. Conforto struck out against Barnes with two runners on base after the right-hander lagged 3-1 on the count. Conforto struck out against Brandon Workman with the bases loaded in the ninth inning on Wednesday, contributing to the Mets' 6-5 loss.

"I'm frustrated by those at-bats," said Conforto. "That is something we have insisted on, situation blows, doing the job and two nights in a row I have not been able to do it."

The Red Sox pitchers worked back against Conforto in both cases, lagging behind in the count and then throwing pitches out of speed.

"It's just a little bit of anxiety (from Conforto), expanding, trying to do too much," manager Luis Rojas said. And move away from that focus that led to that count.

"He's chasing certain pitches because he's following (pitch) sequences. I kind of had an idea of ​​what they were doing to him, but he's also expanding by launching that release. "

With two outs in the eighth, Rojas admitted that he considered using Dominic Smith to hit Giménez, but stayed with the rookie based on his two hits the night before.

Just adding to Thursday's misery, Edwin Diaz allowed a run in the ninth on two walks, a single hitter and batter, starting with the bases loaded and one off. It was Diaz's last failure, ruining salvation in Saturday's loss to the Braves by allowing a home run that tied the game for Marcell Ozuna with two outs in the ninth. Paul Sewald helped contain the mess on Thursday by going in for the final two outs without another run score.

Lefty veteran Martin Perez, who shot a 5.12 ERA last year and had an equally lethargic start this year, thwarted the Mets by limiting them to two runs on two hits and four walks on 5 ² / ₃ innings. Jeff McNeil's two singles (one of which didn't go out of the box) were the Mets' only hits against Perez.

The Mets (3-4) lost their second straight game and will play six straight games on the road starting Friday in Atlanta. They divided four games against the Red Sox, winning both games played in Boston.

In a lackluster performance, Steven Matz lasted 5 ¹ / ₃ innings and allowed three earned runs on eight hits with two walks and three strikeouts, coming off after 104 pitches.

Matz went through his first four innings, threw 80 pitches, and fell to a 3-2 hole in Christian Vázquez's second home run of the game, a two-run shot to left field that stayed on Davis's head. The blast was Vazquez's third in two days: It was a deep night against Seth Lugo to tie the game in the seventh inning.

McNeil's two-run single in the third inning gave the Mets their score against Perez. In the inning, Wilson Ramos and Alonso walked and Brandon Nimmo was hit by a pitch. McNeil delivered an opposing field single to the left that gave the Mets a 2-1 lead.