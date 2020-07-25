The Mets give a familiar sense to opening success in abnormal times: Sherman

Jacob deGrom threw brilliantly but did not win. But since it was opening day, even in late July, the Mets did.

All of that was quite familiar.

Much more was not. Fans of cardboard cutouts, channeled into noise, and a designated hitter in a National League park still need to get used to. Especially when that DH is Yoenis Céspedes. He had not played a major league game in 735 days, since July 20, 2018. He homered that game against the Yankees, just as he did on Friday in the seventh inning against Braves reliever Chris Martin.

Later, Céspedes said: "I will be the player from then on." Imagine what that could mean for the Mets. On Friday, his home run accounted for the entire touchdown at Citi Field in a game in which teams combined to go hitless in 20 at-bats with runners on base.

The final score was 1-0, which is now Luis Rojas' record as a major league manager as well.

Rojas orchestrated his pitch well, limiting deGrom to five innings and 72 pitches in the first right start after having to close due to back discomfort. Rojas turned to Seth Lugo for two innings, Justin Wilson to set up in place of Dellin Betances or Jeurys Familia and entrusted Diaz to close the heart of the Braves' order. Perhaps Diaz was helped by the fact that cardboard fans never boo or convey anxiety.

The Mets improved their best record in the majors to 39-20 in the season opener, now including 1-0 in a pandemic.

As the four teams that opened the season on Thursday night did, the Mets and Braves players held up a 200-foot piece of black cloth as a pregame statement about social injustice. But no uniformed personnel knelt before or during a national anthem that was broadcast on video by an essential worker relay.

DeGrom had begun watching Gerrit Cole's Yankees debut on Thursday in the first MLB game of this season, but had to switch to cartoons when his family "voted him 2 to 1." At least, the first two days of the season confirmed that New York has the two best headlines in the world and that the duo could be playing "any pitch you can pitch, I can pitch better" in this shorter season.

Gerrit Cole contained the defending World Series champion, Nationals, with one hit and one run in five innings. DeGrom kept the defending champion of the National League East, Braves, with one hit and no runs in five innings, and agreed with his manager that it would be better not to exceed that limit without being fully stretched yet.

"It was Jake today," said Rojas. It's like saying it was Gibson today or it was Maddux today. DeGrom now has up to 28 consecutive scoreless innings joining last season.

DeGrom insisted that he was not caught up in any episodes of dueling aces within the city. It was the kind of robotic response now expected from deGrom. Except it's not an android. Even with his tunnel vision and game face, deGrom recognized the absence of a standard environment, the mute button at this event. He found himself interacting with hitters more than ever because, well, what else was there to do? Where else was there to look?

Competitive interaction didn't go well for the Braves' hitters. DeGrom hit three digits with his fastball in the first inning. He faced 17 batters in total, went ahead of 10, either 0-2 or 1-2. The only blow against him was a single batting dribble broken by Ronald Acuna Jr. on a 0-2 pitch. He never let a runner go further, and he never gave up a race or received one in support.

This marked the 35th time that deGrom had not allowed runs in at least five innings, and in 12 of them, more than a third, he did not receive a decision. It has been common to point out that he has nothing to show for his work, but of course he has two Cy Youngs. He is recognized as a pitching genius and an admired teammate because, as Rojas said, "Jake is never going to complain or say anything to the boys."

What can you say? The weight is just bigger for the Mets to win when deGrom pitches with Noah Syndergaard out for the year and Marcus Stroman at least in the near future. They won by a hit.

Amidst the unfamiliar environment, deGrom and Cespedes' power was enough to achieve the opening day family success for the Mets.