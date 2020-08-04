The Mets' much-needed victory includes several injury scares.

ATLANTA – Just when the Mets should have been allowed to enjoy the gift of racing for their ace and a necessary victory, the players started on Monday night.

Neither was choosing not to participate.

Amed Rosario left the field before the bottom of the third inning with left quadruple tension. Two innings later, Robinson Cano came out with tightness in his left groin. The casualties came after a pre-game workout with Jeff McNeil suffered a strain on his lower back and he was scratched from the lineup.

The Mets got Jacob deGrom's 7-2 win over the Braves at Truist Park to break a streak of five straight losses, but now comes the potential challenge of trying to fill the key points in the box. Monday's game ended with Luis Guillorme at third, Andrés Giménez at shortstop and Brian Dozier at second base.

But the Braves suffered the biggest blow with the loss of ace Mike Soroka, who had to be helped from the field in the third inning with an apparent ankle injury after wrinkling on the field when he broke to cover first base.

Cano went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and had raised his batting average to .412 before leaving, but the Mets also don't want to consider an extended stretch without key lineup pieces McNeil and Rosario, after Yoenis Céspedes reported Sunday to the team that was choosing to exit the season.

DeGrom lasted six innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk for victory. DeGrom tied Tom Seaver for most starts in franchise history (25) with at least 10 strikeouts and one walk or less.

Travis d & # 39; Arnaud continued to hit the Mets by pitching, breaking a lone home run in the fifth inning against his former drummer partner. The blast was the first allowed by deGrom since Sept. 9 last season, when Wilmer Flores homered against him. D & # 39; Arnaud delivered the biggest hit of the series, a base-charged double against Seth Lugo on Friday that put the Braves ahead in the eighth inning in a collapse of the Mets' bullpen.

Justin Wilson recorded the biggest game Monday, retiring Freddie Freeman on the ground after the Jeurys Familia had loaded the bases and was eliminated with two outs. Jared Hughes pitched the last two scoreless innings in his Mets debut. The right-handed veteran was added to the list on Sunday after missing summer camp after a COVID-19 test and positive symptoms.

The Mets held a 3-0 lead in the third, when J.D. Davis hit the ground at first base. Soroka broke to cover the bag and fell to the ground before receiving help from the field. Left-hander Chris Rusin walked in and walked with Dominic Smith before Wilson Ramos delivered an RBI single.

The move against Soroka started with Rosario's opening single, in which she ran to third base on Marcell Ozuna's error in left field. After Brandon Nimmo walked, Michael Conforto stroked an RBI single. Cano's two-run single after a walk to Peter Alonso extended the Mets' lead to 3-0.

Cano delivered an RBI single in the fifth before Ramos cleared the fence in the right center for his first home run of the season, a two-run blast in the fifth that put the Braves in a 7-0 hole.