The Mets sign former QB Brandon McIlwain Drake Nightengale in free agency

The Mets plunged into the undrafted free-agent group Monday, adding two players from the university ranks.

Brandon McIlwain and Drake Nightengale announced on Twitter that they signed with the club. Players who were not selected last week in an abbreviated draft are eligible to sign with the teams and receive up to $ 20,000.

McIlwain, a fielder, is a former college quarterback at South Carolina and Cal. He was selected by the Marlins in round 26 of last year's draft, but chose to return to Cal.

Nightengale, a right-handed pitcher, was a senior in southern Alabama.

Last week, the Mets recruited outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, right-hander JT Ginn, outfielder Isaiah Greene, shortstop Anthony Walters, catcher Matthew Dyer and right-hander Eric Orze.