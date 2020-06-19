The Mets sign the son of the New York congressman as an undrafted free agent

The Mets didn't have to search long for one of their undrafted free agent signings.

Among the players they chose was Joe Suozzi, a Boston College senior who grew up in Glen Cove and whose father, Tom, is a congressman representing parts of Long Island and Queens.

The outfielder barely took a traditional path to professionals.

After graduating from Chaminade HS, Suozzi went to British Columbia without a scholarship and did not play for the Eagles in his first year.

As a sophomore, Suozzi walked towards the team and earned a spot.

In his third year, Suozzi hit .282 with three home runs in 48 games and then got off to a fast start this year. He was hitting .414 with a home run and 16 RBIs in 15 games as a senior before the NCAA season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 6-foot-2-inch Suozzi was also named co-captain prior to his senior season and had been rated as a potential mid-round pick before the season's early end. The move has not been announced by the Mets.

Due to the pandemic, Major League Baseball cut last week's amateur draft to just five rounds. Starting Sunday, teams can sign an unlimited number of players for a maximum of $ 20,000 each.