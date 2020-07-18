The Mets will have 5,000 fan cuts at Citi Field means starter

Mets fans may not be able to attend any games this year, but they may still have a presence once the season kicks off next Friday at Citi Field. The team is selling fan cardboard cutouts in the stands for $ 86 each, and a significant number of them have accepted the Mets' offer.

"Obviously, we want to be there in person," Michael Ammirabile, a season ticket holder who attends about 10 games a year, said in a phone interview. “I put myself and my 7-year-old son there. I guess this is for the best right now. … It was kind of cool, kind of fun to have your picture there, especially for my son. He thinks it's great. "

The Mets have begun placing the cuts in the seats to the right of the home plate. The team said nearly 5,000 fans have purchased the custom posters, the proceeds of which will be donated to the Mets Foundation's COVID-19 Relief Fund. JT Teran and his girlfriend also bought a poster.

"I love this team, so anything that can at least connect me with the season I felt was worth it," said Teran, 32, of Wappinger Falls, New York. "When the Korean Baseball Organization started, I think they were the ones with fan banners on the seats, and I was hoping the Mets would do something similar to that."

Teran chuckled at the $ 8.60 ticket they charged him.

"It is not a real ticket," he said.

Longtime Mets fan, Ammirabile, 42, dates back to the 1980s with the Mets. His favorite memories are predictably from the 1986 World Series. He has also been to Mets Fantasy Camp the past four years. When the banner option came up, Ammirabile didn't think twice, especially since the money goes to charity.

"Some people I know don't like it. Some people think it's kinda cheesy. They're like," Why spend money to do that? "Whatever, it's kind of fun," said Ammirabile. “My son (Santino) loves it. He thinks he is hysterical. "

Mets players have also been kicked. In fact, J.D. Davis said that he, Michael Conforto and Dominic Smith had joked about buying some cutouts and using embarrassing photos of each other in the stands, possibly playing a "Where's Waldo's game around the seats?"

"It's definitely a weird and cool thing, too, for fans just to be a part of this, and just to have their support and have a picture of them," Davis said via Zoom at Citi Field on Friday. "It sure isn't the same, just having a cutout of a person. But I think it's great to have faces in the stands instead of just regular empty seats."

Even cooler, Teran said, he would stick with the posters as a memento after the season.

"That would be incredible," he said. "If they figure out a way to send it to us in some way, it would be a good memory."