The Mets will open the 2020 MLB season at Citi Field against the Braves

The Mets' 2020 season is slated to begin just as the last season ended, with a home game against the Braves.

MLB is expected to release the official schedule this week, with the Braves at Citi Field on July 24 to kick off the Mets season, The Post reported. Eastern National League rivals last met in a first match in 2017.

Joel Sherman and Andrew Marchand of The Post reported last week that MLB's plan is to start the season with the Yankees at Nationals in a nationally televised game on July 23. MLB has hoped to announce the schedule to allow for changes that could occur due to coronavirus concerns in certain regions.

In a 60-game season, the Mets are slated to face opponents from the National League East Division and the National League East Division, reducing travel.

The Braves finished last season at Citi Field, a game won by the Mets on Dominic Smith's playoff home run in the eleventh inning. The original 2020 schedule, which was scrapped due to the closure of COVID-19, caused the Mets to open at home against the Nationals on March 26.

Amed Rosario and Marcus Stroman have not been working with the team, but manager Luis Rojas said he expects both players to start participating "soon." Stroman tweeted that he will be with the team on Sunday.

"They are progressing and we hope they will come soon," said Rojas. "We could have them [Sunday] here. We are staggering the boys, we are bringing the boys in three sessions and we are going to a daily approach just to make sure that we are following the protocol of maximizing social distance. "

Rojas is excited about the veteran players added to the 60-man group this week, a cast that includes Melky Cabrera, Gordon Beckham, Hunter Strickland and Jared Hughes.

"Those guys have been successful at the major league level and they can also be a great asset to us," said Rojas. "We are looking at the whole picture of the boys in the camp and we have a vision that they can help us."

Outfielder Cabrera is a candidate to play first base, if necessary, according to Rojas. But the Mets are also well supplied at the position, with Pete Alonso and Smith.