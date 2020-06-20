The Miami Dolphins have opened distanced social movie theaters at Hard Rock Stadium

The Dolphins unveiled theaters on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium, one of which is a drive-in theater that allows viewers to drive their cars to the field to watch a movie on the stadium's big screen.

Visitors can watch from their vehicle or settle into an assigned "tailgate space" directly outside their vehicle while maintaining a 6-foot distance from other vehicles and visitors, according to the Hard Rock Stadium website. Masks should be worn in all common areas where social distancing is not possible.

Viewers can listen to the movie through the stadium speakers or from inside their cars by tuning in to 100.3 on their car's FM radio. Food and beverage service is available to be ordered through an online menu and delivered directly to guests' vehicles.

According to the stadium's website, a second cinematic experience was created outside the stadium in an open-air theater with sofas and restaurant-style restaurants. Spectators are assigned seats for each movie, and the stadium asks that guests not congregate in public areas.