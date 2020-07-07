The Miami mayor says the mask mandate is no different than asking people to wear their seat belts.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told "America's Newsroom" Tuesday that he believes the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Florida has more to do with "behavior and the way we socialize in this pandemic world" than when the state reopened.

"Unfortunately, we have to make some changes and one of the changes that we are making in the city of Miami is that we are demanding that people wear masks," said Suarez.

"For me it is no different than asking people to wear their seat belts. It is the right thing to do." The mayor added that "if you are in a car accident, wearing a seat belt does not mean that you will definitely survive the accident, but it does mean that you have a better chance of surviving."

"The same with a mask," he continued, explaining that there is a greater chance of limiting the spread of COVID-19 "if everyone in the community agrees to wear a mask."

Early Tuesday, Florida health officials confirmed 7,347 new cases of coronavirus and an additional 63 deaths. The total number of positive tests in Florida has increased to 213,794, almost one percent of the state's population.

On Monday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez announced that restaurants and gyms should close again to combat the spread of COVID-19, but on Tuesday he tweeted that he had changed his mind.

He said he met with medical experts and the county wellness group and agreed to keep gyms and gyms open. However, anyone participating in indoor activities will have to wear a mask or train outside and maintain a 10-foot distance from others if they do not wear a mask.

Giménez also decided to allow outdoor dining in restaurants after meeting with his restaurant industry group and medical experts, but no more than four customers can be seated at a table.

Suarez criticized Giménez's original decision and tweeted Tuesday: "Yesterday's county order surprised everyone. Our communities need a clear strategy for a sustainable path to recovery. The decision-making process must be transparent and fact-driven. not on impulse. All leaders must communicate and collaborate more. "

"We are starting to see some very disturbing statistics in our hospital system, the ICU is working, hospitalizations are working and the biggest statistic that concerns me, which is the ventilator [sic]," Suarez told "America & # 39; s Newsroom ".

He added: "When we see the numbers of fans increase, that inevitably means that the death rate will also increase."

Suarez said he believes "once everyone is on the same page and we all start talking about how to avoid this scene, I think that's when everyone will come together and start to see real change."

The mayor also emphasized that Miami has "a variety of different ways to expand [hospital] capacity" if necessary.

"Our large public hospital has already closed elective surgeries as a means of increasing capacity," he said, adding that there are also "portable hospitals outside of the hospital system," including one at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

"Taking responsibility not only for your life, but also for the lives of your family members," Suarez said, adding that "wearing a mask is something responsible."

