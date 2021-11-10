Do you know why drugs like LSD make your mind act differently? Sometimes, it makes you think about your whole life in one day. That can be scary. And sometimes it makes people see things that aren’t there like hallucinations. We know that drugs affect your mood, cognition, and perception. We do not know which drugs affect people. They might make some people happy and they might make other people sad. Some people feel good when they do drugs. Others feel bad and have bad trips. They might think about fear, despair, and anxiety. But some people also feel good and have spiritual experiences.

Why are these effects different for different people? The answer is in our brain. There’s something in your deepest part that makes you see things that aren’t there. This is what happens in the Netflix Original ‘The Mind, Explained.’ A group of people made a series on Netflix. They worked together to make the “Explained” documentary. The first season aired from May to September 2018.

What is the release date of The Mind Explained Season 2?

On September 12, 2019, season 1 of “The Mind Explained” premiered on Netflix. It is another show in their series called “Explainer” and they explore topics like how gene editing is changing the world and if monogamy is good for society. The Mind has already been branded as a limited series. The second season of the series of is supposed to be aired on 19th November 2021.

What is the plot of The Mind, Explained Season 2?

In this show, people explain what is inside the mind. They talk about topics such as memory, dreams, and anxiety. A mind is an association machine that connects things. It is hard to remember memories. According to the show, 50% of what we remember changes in a year. But we are not aware of it. The show also gives us detailed knowledge about our dreams which people think tells us more about ourselves. Our brain has four stages in each sleep cycle. It looks different in the REM stage.

This series talks about being anxious. With us inventing new reasons to be anxious, it has become a common mental illness. Experts tell you why this happens and what can be done to prevent it. This is because other episodes also talk about mindfulness and the effects of psychedelic drugs.

What do all these incidents tell about us and our minds?

This is the only question that ‘The Mind, Explained’ tries to answer.

Documentaries about the human brain are often seen as dull, especially since they are about myths or complicated things. But when you start with ‘The Mind, Explained’ then you will see that they are not boring. In this documentary, the creators have a good understanding of how the brain works. They explain to you how both your audio and visual centers connect. Creative animation is used in this text and it helps to keep you involved. You can understand what is being said and the points that are being made.

Additionally, the limited series is for everyone. Without going too deep into the details of how it works, it answers our questions about anxiety, mindfulness, and dreams. This passage tries to explain what happens inside our brain, which then impacts how we view life.

The mind is complicated. There are a lot of topics to talk about. But ‘The Mind, Explained’ is an interesting start.

Who will be starring in The Mind, Explained Season 2?

The Mind, Explained is narrated by Emma Stone. She is an actress who was in the movie ‘La La Land’. This movie won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award. She became famous in the movie ‘Superbad.’ Since then, she has been in many movies. She was in ‘Easy A’ and ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’, She was also in ‘The Help’ and ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’.

