The Minneapolis mayor was booed by the protests after he reportedly refused to remove the police

Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was pulled out of a protest Saturday after he reportedly refused to support calls from the far left to underfund the Minneapolis Police Department, a week after the riots and the looting ravaged the city in the wake of George Floyd's death by the police. custody.

"Go home, Jacob, go home," protesters yelled at the mayor, while others booed and sang "Shame, shame, shame."

THOUSANDS OF PROTESTORS MEET IN DC FOR THE GREATEST GEORGE FLOYD DEMONSTRATION

The angry reaction from the crowd came after Frey said she did not return calls to dismiss city police. He is seen walking away slowly when a protester gives him the middle finger and at least one object is thrown at him.

Another video showed Frey being questioned by protest leaders about whether he would support abolishing or underfinancing the police. He says that "he has been facing my own fragility in this situation" and promises to modernize "a systemic racist system". He says "the police union needs to be put in its place" and police practices reworked.

But as protesters stir up at his response, the unidentified leader demands a "yes or no" response, saying, "We don't want any more police."

"I don't support the total abolition of the Minneapolis Police Department," says Frey.

"Very well, then get the shit out of here," the leader yells at him. "Let's go."

The protest was part of a series of protests across the country in response to Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after a police officer was seen kneeling on his neck. Floyd's death has sparked protests and riots across the country in response to what activists say is the latest in a series of incidents of police brutality against black Americans.

MEMBERS OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF MINNEAPOLIS point to & # 39; DISMOUNT & # 39; THE POLICE DEPARTMENT

As the protests rocked the country and sparked a new debate on racism and police brutality, various far-left groups and Democratic politicians have called for either the removal of funds or the complete abolition of police departments.

Several members of the Minneapolis City Council have expressed this week their support for a movement to "dismantle" the police department and replace it with "a transformative new model for public safety."

"We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department," Jeremiah Ellison, son of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and a representative from the city's 5th Ward, tweeted. "And when we're done, we're not just going to put it back together. We're going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response. It really is overdue."

Frey, like many city officials, has tried to walk a fine line between supporting protests against brutality and condemning the violence and looting that has ravaged Minneapolis in the past week. President Trump criticized Frey as "far left" and "weak" in his response to the protests.

But he appears to have become the last Democratic mayor to have upset protesters by not moving fast enough to accept their demands.

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, who had "Black Lives Matter" painted on an apple near the White House, was criticized by the BLM District of Columbia chapter for not agreeing to gut the police department's budget.

"This is a performative distraction from real policy changes," the chapter tweeted. Bowser has consistently been on the wrong side of BLMDC history. This is to appease white liberals and ignore our demands. "

"Black Lives Matter means paying the police," he said.

Tyler Olson and Marisa Schultz of Fox News contributed to this report.