The missing Amish teenager was a distant relative of the man arrested in connection with the disappearance.

The suspect arrested in connection with the disappearance of an Amish teenager in Pennsylvania was the woman's third cousin once retired, Lancaster Online reported.

Linda Stoltzfoos, the 18-year-old who was last seen in June at Bird-in-Hand in Lancaster County, and Justo Smoker, who was arrested on July 10, were distant relatives, according to the media, which he cited. historical newspaper reports. and genealogical records.

Stoltzfoos' great-grandmother and Smoker's great-grandmother were sisters, Lancaster Online reported.

Police said during a press conference on Thursday that their search for Stoltzfoos continues and that the investigation into his disappearance is "active" and ongoing.

"In our initial press release, we state that investigators have reason to believe that Stoltzfoos was harmed after his kidnapping. To be clear, this remains our belief," said Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams. "From all the information received and the evidence gathered, the Stoltzfoos family did not know Smoker and we found no reason why Linda would have voluntarily entered Smoker's vehicle within walking distance of her home."

Stoltzfoos was last seen around noon on June 21 leaving a church service, according to a Facebook page dedicated to her disappearance. He was supposed to go to a meeting with his youth group, but he never got there, police said.

Smoker, 34, was charged with serious kidnapping and a misdemeanor felony prison, police said. He told investigators he did not know Stoltzfoos, according to Lancaster Online.

Police had received information connecting her red-orange Kia Rio badge to the area where the teenager was last seen on the day of her alleged kidnapping, authorities said.

The four-door sedan is missing a bucket lid on the front passenger side, and has an "LCM" sticker on the trunk, police said.

Investigators discovered that Smoker's car had been seen parked in a rural area of ​​nearby Ronks, where witnesses said they had seen Stoltzfoos in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

The same night that police arrested Smoker, they searched the ground and found clothing that appeared to belong to the teenager buried in a wooded area, police said.

"Certainly, the discovery of underwear buried in a location where Smoker's vehicle was seen only leads to the conclusion that it was damaged," Adams added at Thursday's press conference.

Smoker is being held without bond while the investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone living in the East Earl, East Lampeter, Paradise, and Salisbury Township areas to check their outdoor surveillance cameras, including those for bell devices, for any images showing the whereabouts of Smoker's car. .

Investigators are working to create a timeline of Smoker's activity with the vehicle at the time of Stoltzfoos' disappearance. Anyone who recognizes Smoker or the car should call local law enforcement at 717-291-4676.