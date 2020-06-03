The missing husband of & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; star, Carole Baskin, was faked, sheriff says

The story of Carole Baskin and her missing husband Don Lewis has added a new chapter.

A sheriff in Florida He says law enforcement officers believe the signature on Lewis's will was forged.

Baskin was one of the subjects of the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"who partly took a look at rumors that Baskin was involved in the disappearance of Lewis, her wealthy ex-husband.

Lewis was legally declared dead in 2002.

But Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says he believes Lewis's signature on the will was "traced."

"They had two experts who considered it 100 percent false. But we knew that … we knew it before," Chronister said. Tampa WTSP television.

An unidentified woman had come forward and admitted to being forced to witness the signatures, but the statute of limitations had expired regarding the will, the sheriff said.

"The will had already been executed at that time," said the sheriff. "But it certainly casts another shadow of suspicion, of course."

Chronister said Baskin was not a suspect, adding that "investigators have some excellent leads."

Lewis disappeared under mysterious circumstances in 1997 and Baskin assumed his inheritance, valued at an estimated $ 10 million.

Baskin did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.