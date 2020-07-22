The missions to Mars are the last arena in the rivalry between the United States and China

If the weather permits, China's Tianwen-1 is expected to take off Thursday from Hainan Island in the south of the country, although the government has not yet publicly confirmed the date. NASA's Perseverance rover is slated to launch on July 30. Both probes are expected to reach Mars in February 2021.

Perseverance aims to answer questions about life potential on Mars, including searching for signs of habitable conditions in the planet's ancient past and searching for evidence of microbial life. The rover has a drill that can be used to collect rock core samples and set them aside to potentially be collected and examined by a later mission.

If successful, Perseverance will be the seventh probe NASA has landed on Mars, and the fourth rover. Curiosity, which landed on the red planet in 2012, is still sending data on the Martian surface.

Tianwen-1, whose name means "Search for Heavenly Truth", is China's first mission to Mars. The probe will orbit the planet before landing a rover on the surface, in the hope that it can collect important information about the Martian soil, geological structure, environment, atmosphere, and the search for signs of water.

In an article last week, the science team behind Tianwen-1 said the probe "will orbit, land, and launch a rover all on the first attempt, and will coordinate observations with an orbiter. Planetary missions have never been deployed on this path. . "

Rather, NASA sent multiple orbiters to Mars before attempting a landing. Getting out of the landing is a much more difficult task.

"If successful, it would mean a major technical advance," the Chinese team wrote in the journal Nature.

Space Race

In their article, Tianwen-1 scientists pointed to the possibility of international collaboration to "advance our knowledge of Mars to an unprecedented level." Not only its own and NASA's probe will hit the planet next year, but also the UAE's Hope probe, which exploded on Sunday. The Hope probe is the first interplanetary mission in the Arab world.

Scientists working for NASA and the Chinese space agency have enjoyed a collegial relationship in the past. They have collaborated on the International Space Station and congratulated each other on successful missions, such as the landing of a probe in China on the other side of the Moon, the first country to do so.

But despite all the insistence of those involved to the contrary, the space race is inevitably political. NASA's first missions, particularly its historic human landing on the Moon in 1969, were fueled by the Cold War rivalry between Washington and the Soviet Union.

Beijing, for its part, is well aware of the potential prestige it could gain by outpacing the US in space. If Tianwen-1 is successful, he has plans to send a manned mission to Mars.

Under President Xi Jinping, China has invested billions of dollars in building its space program, even as it asserted its influence on Earth more aggressively and sought the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."

Space has been singled out by the Chinese government in its 13th Five-Year Plan as a research priority, especially deep space explorations and orbiting spacecraft. In addition to the mission to Mars, Beijing also plans to launch a permanent space station by 2022, and is looking to send a manned probe to the Moon, possibly in the 2030s.

This program builds on the findings of China's recent missions to the Moon, in particular the Yutu rovers, the first of which had to abandon its mission in the middle of three months due to a collapse. Yutu-2, which landed on the far side of the Moon last year, has been a huge success.

"Our overall goal is for China to be among the world's top space powers around 2030," said Wu Yanhua, deputy director of the National Space Administration, in 2016.

Mission to Mars

China was late for the space race. And while it's made incredible strides in recent decades, beating NASA, at least in terms of bragging rights, if not scientifically, would require something spectacular, like landing a human on Mars.

But there is a reason why since 1972 all space exploration has been done by robots. Not only are they cheaper, but they are also much more durable and long-lasting – no country wants to be the first to have an astronaut killed on another planet.

Landing robotic probes on Mars is quite difficult given the planet's atmospheric conditions. Carrying a human there safely could be almost impossible.

But this has not stopped politicians from speculating on a manned mission to the red planet. Early in his tenure, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, authorized NASA to "lead an innovative space exploration program to send American astronauts back to the moon and, ultimately, to Mars."

Trump also created Space Force, a new branch of the armed services. In a presentation of the organization's flag earlier this year, the US leader said "space will be the future. Both in terms of defense and offense and many other things."

"Already, from what I hear and according to reports, we are now the leader in space," he added.