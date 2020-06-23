The MLB 2020 season will lead to damning consequences

Texas League. Perfect game. Snow cone.

Unilateral implementation.

It doesn't stick out like your other favorite baseball terms, does it? However, this strange baseball season now seems to be heading towards a more awkward resolution, so unpleasant that one wonders if the owners and players would have been better off canceling everything in March or April and spending 2020 as good people for those affected by the coronavirus. .

On Monday night, Rob Manfred announced his intention to unilaterally implement one season, it will be 60 games, with players receiving their prorated payout as long as owners and players sign health and safety protocols Tuesday afternoon. Spring training could start as early as next week and opening day could be around July 20.

The commissioner was faced with few options, his other move was to make the season go completely wrong, once the executive board of the Major League Baseball Players Association rejected his latest proposal, which also featured 60 season games. regular, by a count of 33-5. With that, the player voting body sent a strong message to the commissioner: go ahead and wield your hammer. And fasten your seat belts.

It was presented as the nuclear option, fraught with financial landmines and general ill will. However, here we are.

In terms of the games themselves, the biggest tweaks will emanate not from the implementation, but from health and safety protocols that will try to protect players from each other and the broader society from the players on the COVID-19 front. You won't see fans at the ballpark, social distancing on the bench, and, as we all know by now, not spitting. They may even sign the possibility of tying games and placing a runner at second base on additional innings, conditions under which the two sides agreed during financial discussions to limit participants' time on the field as well as a universal game. Designated hitter this season to put less stress on pitchers who increased quickly.

The ramifications of implementation, on the other hand, will be felt more with the long-term viability of the game, in these areas:

1. legal battles: Both players and owners reserve the right to file a complaint with each other for failing to negotiate in good faith. Doing the season 60 games instead of, say, 48, further inoculates Manfred of this potential litigation. Beyond the complaints, this sure, as heck, doesn't speak well of the compatibility of the two sides as the Basic Agreement expires after next season.

2. No expanded postseason: It's not necessarily bad news for opponents of the oversaturated playoffs, however, it closes an income door at a time when owners desperately need some. You can expect this to be mentioned next winter as free agents wonder why they don't get paid as generously as they expected.

3. Are there no players? It ranks third on our list because it is the most powerful. We've seen a couple of players withdraw from the NBA restart. What if, as has been theorized for weeks, some star players don't compete, losing their salary simply because they don't feel in the spirit of things? It would further discredit a campaign already committed.

4. There are no fun things: Remember the players with a microphone in Spring Training 1.0? It doesn't happen now. Neither will a post-World Series All-Star Game or Home Run Derby.

5) No advertising patches on uniforms: Every cloud has a silver lining.

Add it all up and it becomes, as Manfred said last week, a mess. One that will impact all sides and probably won't create winners or losers.

If that's just my one-sided opinion, it's one shared by many who wonder how baseball got into such a quagmire.