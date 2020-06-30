The mom of & # 39; Doomsday & # 39; Lori Vallow was hit with new charges for the deaths of children

Lori Vallow-obsessed mother on Doomsday was beaten on Monday with new charges related to the disappearance and death of her children, according to a report.

Vallow, who is being held on $ 1 million bail in Idaho on charges of child abandonment, was hit with two counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, sources told EastIdahoNews.

The new charges come after Rexburg police executed another search warrant on a property of Vallow's husband Chad Daybell, where the remains of two of his children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "JJ are found. "Vallow, 7 years old. They were found on June 9.

Officers were seen leaving with brown evidence bags, according to the report. It was not immediately known if the search was directly linked to Vallow's new charges.

Earlier this month, Daybell, 51, pleaded not guilty to two serious evidence-covering crimes.

Vallow, 46, has been in the Madison County Jail since March on two counts of felony desertion and lack of support from children, along with three misdemeanors related to the disappearance of her children.

The children had been missing since September, and Daybell and Vallow have been accused of lying to them and failing to cooperate with police during the months-long investigation.

Friends have said that Vallow and Daybell were part of an end-of-the-world cult called Prepare a People, who believe in preparing for a second coming of Jesus Christ and the end of days.

A friend, Melanie Gibb, allegedly told investigators that Vallow told her that she believed her son had become a "zombie" shortly before he was reported missing.

Daybell had taught Vallow that a "zombie" was a person inhabited by a "dark spirit" and that the only way to return a person's true spirit to their body was to kill them, Gibb said, according to court documents.