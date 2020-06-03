The Montana lawmaker, who reported with a body hit, wins the Republican Party governor's primary election, as Biden nearly got the nomination.

Greg Gianforte, the Republican legislator from Montana who bodyslammed A reporter the day before his 2017 election to the House of Representatives won the state Republican Party Republican primary on Tuesday.

President Trump, who along with Joe Biden also easily won several primary contests on Tuesday, previously praised Gianforte beats journalist Guardian Ben Jacobs.

"I shouldn't say this, it's nothing to be ashamed of," Trump began at a rally in October 2018. "I was in Rome with many of the leaders from other countries … and I heard about it, and we endorsed Greg very early, but I had heard that his body had hit a journalist. And he was way up there, and I said, and this was election day or just before, "This is terrible, you're going to lose the election." I said, 'Wait a minute, I know Montana pretty well. I think I could help him.' And he did. He's a great guy. A tough cookie. "

Gianfote pleaded guilty to minor assault in the incident and was sentenced to community service and anger management lessons. He was also fined $ 385.

The incident was captured on audio tape. Initially, Gianforte said the journalist started the fight, but the politician retracted hours after Fox News reporter Alicia Acuña, who witnessed the incident, described what she saw.

Gianforte had previously run for governor in 2016, losing to current governor Steve Bullock. This year, Bullock is running for the Senate against Republican Senator Steve Daines, who was also nominated Tuesday. Daines has highlighted its focus on Montanans in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, including its efforts to evacuate residents trapped abroad.

Separately on Tuesday's primary list, State Senator Randy Feenstra declared victory over embattled Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King in the 4th Congressional District. Feenstra had beaten King as an ineffective ally for President Trump, after top Republicans divested themselves of their committee's duties to asking during an interview: "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization: How did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching myself about the merits of our history and our civilization?"

King also said Newsmax in 2013 that "for every one who is a Valedictorian, there are 100 others who weigh 130 pounds and have calves the size of melons because they carry 75 pounds of marijuana through the desert," referring to some immigrants.

The comments provoked strong criticism from both sides.

Bide, meanwhile, is about to formally secure the Democratic presidential nomination after winning hundreds more delegates in primary contests on Tuesday that tested the nation's ability to organize elections while balancing a pandemic and radical social unrest. Biden could close the nomination within the next week as West Virginia and Georgia hold primary elections.

GREG GIANFORTE: FOX NEWS TEAM WITNESSES GOP HOUSE CANDIDATE & # 39; BODY SLAM & # 39; REPORTER

On Tuesday, voters across the United States were forced to navigate curfews, health problems, and National Guard troops, waiting in line hours after the polls closed in some cases, after the Election officials drastically reduced the number of in-person voting sites to minimize the spread of the outbreak coronavirus.

Biden and Trump easily swept their respective primary contests that ran from Maryland to Montana and presented the biggest prize of the night: Pennsylvania. The two men are sure to square off in the presidential vote in November, but party rules require that they first rack up the majority of delegates in one state's primary season per month.

Trump secured the Republican presidential nomination in March.

Pennsylvania, which featured Tuesday's biggest treasure trove of delegates, also represented a significant test case for Republicans and Democrats working to strengthen their operations on a top-tier general election battleground.

According to Erin Kramer, executive director of One Pennsylvania, voters were forced to face long lines in "militarized zones" because officials consolidated the vast majority of polling places in Philadelphia to minimize health risks.

Biden was in Philadelphia early Tuesday to comment on the civil unrest that has erupted across the country following the police murder of George Floyd. He did not speak about the primaries, but instead turned his attention to Trump, whom Biden criticized as "more interested in power than in principle."

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is not actively campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination as he suspended its operation and endorsed Biden, but his name appeared on the ballots. On the eve of Tuesday's primaries, Senior Advisor Jeff Weaver encouraged progressives to vote for Sanders anyway to help maximize his influence in leading the Democratic Party.

The comments served as a reminder that Biden may have no remaining legitimate Democratic rivals, but he must still win over skeptical activists on his party's left flank, who worry that they are too close to the political establishment.

Several major cities, particularly Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia, among which they voted Tuesday, fought to contain the protests and related looting that led to thousands of arrests.

Political groups have had to adapt as some states move to a system that relies heavily on voting by mail. They include Montana, where the 56 counties decided to vote entirely by mail, despite Trump's repeated warning against it. Voting rights watchers in multiple states on Tuesday voiced concerns about access to mail ballots, confusion over deadlines and a shortage of poll workers that led to long lines.

Voters on Tuesday included the District of Columbia, Indiana, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and South Dakota. Two other states that held primary elections on Tuesday, Idaho and Iowa, elected their presidential candidate earlier this year.

"We are in unique moments, and voting is a unique challenge for people," said Josh Schwerin, chief strategist for pro-Democratic priorities at Super PAC USA. He said his organization and others will be watching closely Tuesday "to see how well it works, where the problems are and where the obstacles have been put."

Fox News' Andrew O & # 39; Reilly and The Associated Press contributed to this report.