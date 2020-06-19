The monuments of the former owners of the Washington Redskins and MinnesotaTwins have been removed.





The Minnesota Twins removed a statue honoring Calvin Griffith from outside the team's stadium. In Washington, DC, the city's sports and convention authority Events DC removed a monument to Redskins franchise founder George Preston Marshall outside the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium. The Redskins played at RFK Stadium before moving to FedEx Field in Prince George's County, Maryland.

"This symbol of a person who did not believe that all men and women were created equal and who really worked against integration is contrary to everything that we as people, a city and a nation represent," said the president of Events DC Max Brown President and CEO Greg O & # 39; Dell and its Board of Directors said in a statement. "Removing this statue is a small and backward step on the road to lasting equality and justice."

CNN contacted the Washington Redskins and the NFL to comment on the removal of the Marshall monument. The team and the league have been criticized for years by Native American groups and others for continuing to have "redskins" in the name.

Before Events DC removed the monument, someone had spray-painted the words "rename," a reference to the movement urging the Redskins to rename.

Announcing the removal of the Griffith statue, the Minnesota Twins apologized for commemorating their former owner with a statue in the first place when they opened Target Field in 2010. "His derogatory words showed evident intolerance and contempt for the black community that are the antithesis of what the Minnesota Twins stand for and value," the Twins said in a statement. "Our decision to commemorate Calvin Griffith with a statue reflects an ignorance of our part of the systemic racism present in 1978, 2010 and today." The movements occur when statues, monuments, and memorials to Confederates, racists, and other controversial figures across the United States have been toppled by officials or in the hands of protesters. Marshall died in 1969 and Griffith died in 1999. The racism of the former owners is documented The Redskins were the last team to join the NFL, signing their first black player, Bobby Mitchell, in 1962. U.S. Senator Tom Udall of New Mexico, speaking during Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing as attorney general in 2017, recalled how his father, then Secretary of the Interior Stewart Udall, helped force the Redskins to integrate in the 1960s. "Everyone knew that [Preston Marshall] was bigoted and racist," according to a transcript of the hearing. "He said this is never going to happen. We are not going to integrate the Redskins." Udall said his father told the NFL owner that because the stadium was owned by the United States Park Service, they would refuse to renew the lease on the stadium unless the team joined. Griffith bought the Senators from Washington in 1961, moved the franchise to Minneapolis, and renamed it Twins. He admitted in a speech to the Lions Club in Waseca, Minnesota, on September 28, 1978, that he moved the team for purely racist reasons, according to Minneapolis Star-Tribune reporter Nick Coleman. After making sure there were no Blacks in the Lions Club audience, Griffith explained his raison d'être, Coleman wrote. "It was when I found out that you only had 15,000 blacks here." Coleman quotes Griffith as saying. "We came here because you have good, hard-working white people." Correction: This story and its headline have been updated with the correct name of the Minnesota Twins.

Homero De La Fuente from CNN and Lindy Royce-Bartlett contributed to this report.