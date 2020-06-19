The monuments of the former owners of the Washington Redskins and MinnesotaTwins have been removed.

The Minnesota Twins removed a statue honoring Calvin Griffith from outside the team's stadium. In Washington, DC, the city's sports and convention authority Events DC removed a monument to Redskins franchise founder George Preston Marshall outside the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium. The Redskins played at RFK Stadium before moving to FedEx Field in Prince George's County, Maryland.
Before Events DC removed the monument, someone had spray-painted the words "rename," a reference to the movement urging the Redskins to rename.
Announcing the removal of the Griffith statue, the Minnesota Twins apologized for commemorating their former owner with a statue in the first place when they opened Target Field in 2010.
"His derogatory words showed evident intolerance and contempt for the black community that are the antithesis of what the Minnesota Twins stand for and value," the Twins said in a statement. "Our decision to commemorate Calvin Griffith with a statue reflects an ignorance of our part of the systemic racism present in 1978, 2010 and today."
The movements occur when statues, monuments, and memorials to Confederates, racists, and other controversial figures across the United States have been toppled by officials or in the hands of protesters.
Marshall died in 1969 and Griffith died in 1999.
The racism of the former owners is documented
U.S. Senator Tom Udall of New Mexico, speaking during Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing as attorney general in 2017, recalled how his father, then Secretary of the Interior Stewart Udall, helped force the Redskins to integrate in the 1960s.
Udall said his father told the NFL owner that because the stadium was owned by the United States Park Service, they would refuse to renew the lease on the stadium unless the team joined.
Griffith bought the Senators from Washington in 1961, moved the franchise to Minneapolis, and renamed it Twins.
After making sure there were no Blacks in the Lions Club audience, Griffith explained his raison d'être, Coleman wrote.
"It was when I found out that you only had 15,000 blacks here." Coleman quotes Griffith as saying. "We came here because you have good, hard-working white people."
