Moon Knight is a superhero that is shrouded in mystery. He has many different powers and abilities, which makes him a force to be reckoned with. Moon Knight is often considered to be one of the most underrated superheroes in the Marvel universe. However, the upcoming series of Moon Knight is being the talk of the town and its new Korean poster is revealing his look clearly.

Moon Knight’s Korean poster gives a clear look at his costume

A brand-new Korean Moon Knight movie poster provides us with a closer look at the superhero costume worn by actor Oscar Isaac. The new poster features Moon Knight standing menacingly against the full moon, while New York City can be seen far down in the background. The character holds blades shaped like crescent moons — the main hallmark depicting the hero in comical books. The picture also allows us to see how the series took inspiration in Egyptian culture to develop the live-action version of Moon Knight’s outfit, which mimics the bands used by mummies in funerary rituals.

Moon Knight movie takes liberties from the comic

While Moon Knight’s outfit is made of tissue in the comic books, the series trailer departs from the original material by permitting Isaac’s character to conjure his outfit out of thin air. Also, while Moon Knight does not have superpowers in the comic books, the MCU interpretation of the character might get a boost to better fit a universe in which the Avengers fight menaces coming from external space. However, even though the series will take some innovative liberties concerning the vigilante’s powers, the trailers promise the live-action adaptation will stay authentic to Moon Knight’s fragmented psyche and how he fights against his personal demons.

Who is in the cast of Moon Knight?

The movie is created by Jeremy Slater. It is based on Moon Knight by Doug Moench and Don Perlin. The movie is executively produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Oscar Isaac, Mohamed Diab, and Jeremy Slater.

The movie showcases Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector / Moon Knight, Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow, May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly, and Gaspard Ulliel portrays Anton Mogart / Midnight Man among a few others.

What is the cast saying about Moon Knight?

Oscar Isaac said, ” Moon Knight is a really fascinating and dark character. He’s got a lot of anger and he’s struggling with his own psyche, which makes him a very interesting superhero to explore.”

Ethan Hawke said ” Moon Knight is an incredibly unique and complex character. I’m excited to bring that to life on the big screen.”

May Calamawy said ” Moon Knight is someone who struggles with mental health issues and that’s something I can relate to as an actor. It will be great to see how this is portrayed in the movie.”

Gaspard Ulliel said “I am very proud to play Anton Mogart / Midnight Man in Moon Knight. This project will allow me to dive into the psychology of a villain and explore the dark side of human nature.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Moon Knight is an incredibly unique and complex superhero who has a lot of anger and struggles with his own psyche. This makes him a very interesting character to explore, and I’m excited to see how this is portrayed in the movie.

Check out the all new poster for Marvel Studios’ @MoonKnight and start streaming the Original series March 30 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XFgxdxnc5U — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 18, 2022

Why you should watch Moon Knight?

Moon Knight is a fascinating superhero who deals with a lot of mental health issues. He’s an incredibly complex character, and I think it will be interesting to see how this is portrayed on the big screen. Gaspard Ulliel is a great actor, and I’m sure he will do justice to this role. So if you’re looking for an exciting and unique superhero movie, Moon Knight is definitely worth watching!

– Moon Knight has a lot of anger and struggles with his own psyche, which makes him a very interesting character to explore.

– I’m excited to see how this is portrayed in the movie.

– Gaspard Ulliel is a great actor, and I’m sure he will do justice to