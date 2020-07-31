The Morning Show got all of Emmy's love, but Mythic Quest is the best show on Apple TV +

It is not disputed that Apple TV + 's debut year at the Emmys was a good one. Although the streaming service only launched in November 2019, it dropped with 18 Emmy nominations, several of which went to major categories, including Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Those 18 nominations are more than Fox and Comedy Central garnered, two long-standing networks with a proven track record. But as much as Apple has to celebrate that the Emmys made a big mistake: not nominating the best and funniest Apple TV + show, Mythical mission.

Created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, on their surface Mythical quest: the raven's feast It looks like any other work comedy. There's the narcissistic and youth chief, Ian from McElhenney. There's the incompetent broker, David Hornsby, David, who's constantly struggling with Danny Pudi's overly cocky salesman, Brad. There's even an office joker in the form of Jess-obsessed assistant Jessie Ennis, Jo. And of course there's the "normal" person holding a magnifying glass on how truly insane this work environment is, the allegorical Jim and Pam from this series, Charlotte Nicdao's neurotic Poppy Li.

It's rare to see the premiere of a freshman series with such a clear understanding of its characters, but that's exactly what Mythical mission delivered since its first episode. You don't need to have played a single minute of a video game to enjoy Ian's megalomania or C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) on anything related to technology. But there was always something more to Mythical mission, a secret mission if you want. Beneath the wild characters and irritating office politics is one of the most nuanced reviews of the modern workplace brought to television.

In its first season Mythical mission He explored some of the most complicated problems that affected life in 2020 with humor and nuances. There was a saga about neo-Nazi invaders MQThe servers that led to a conversation on major social media sites are still grappling right now: Are they banning hateful users when those hateful users are financially benefiting your business? Poppy led one of the season's most brutal stories, extolling the values ​​of young women who join STEM while also realizing that she can be as sexist as her toxic colleagues. This season he even discussed what it was like to work during the pandemic.

Mythical mission: quarantine it is one of the few, if not the only COVID-19 program that has worked. Throughout its half-hour run time, the special highlighted some of the best pandemic tropes in Ian's complaints about how difficult self-isolation was while lounging in his personal hot tub for Poppy to refuse to shower for days. at once. It was a special that was aggressively silly. But it was also a moment on television that quietly understood exactly how hard life had become during COVID-19. In one of the last moments of the special, Ian challenges the infected world to hug his friend Poppy while in the middle of a collapse. These two people live up to the privileges in this new world. Both are healthy, still have their jobs, and can work comfortably from home. And yet they are both still suffering.

That is what Mythical mission offers, understanding. Mythical mission He knows that we are living in a strange world, even without fear of the pandemic. It is understood that the goal of a stable job of 9 to 5 of the last decades has been replaced by people who use their careers to pursue their passions. More importantly, he understands how daunting and difficult it can be to force art to shape capitalism. For a time filled with countless startups and social media influencers, this comedy sees that dream we've all sold and isn't afraid to explore its poisonous side.

Occasionally a show arrives that is indisputably of its time. That is what Mythical mission it's for this age of the workplace. In that sense, it is perverse that a program as smart, innovative and unique as this one has been ignored by an established institution such as the Emmys. The old guard who ignores the new is another exhausting trend in the workplace. Next year, maybe the Emmys can fix their mistake.

