The "most curvy model in SI Swimsuit" Hunter McGrady stars in number 2020: "I will always be grateful"

Hunter McGrady is back.

The 27-year-old, hailed as the "most curvy model" in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, revealed her snapshots of the 2020 edition, which is currently on the newsstands.

The magazine recently announced that Kate Bock, Olivia Culpo, and Jasmine Sanders were this year's cover girls.

McGrady was photographed by SI swimsuit photographer Yu Tsai in Bali before the coronavirus pandemic. He hit Instagram on Thursday to reveal one of several sizzling snapshots of the extension where he's modeling high-waisted bikinis and hugs.

SPORTY BATH MODEL ILLUSTRATED HUNTER MCGRADY EXPLAINS WHY HE TALKED ABOUT HIS & # 39; QUARANTINE BODY & # 39; ON INSTAGRAM

Hunter Hunter MCGRADY swimsuit model says she was once called "big" for the industry at 114 pounds

"One of my favorite photos from this shoot," McGrady captioned a photo of her posing in a black two-piece suit. "Magic place, magic team, magic time".

In another photo, where McGrady wears a striped outfit while in the crystal clear waters, the model admitted that she is still surprised to be recognized as an SI swimsuit model.

"Sports Illustrated has given me so much and created so many incredible opportunities for me and I will always be grateful," she explained. "Every time the magazine comes out it's a 'pinch me' moment."

"When I look back at this photo from my @si_swimsuit shoot, I remember being so in the moment and feeling so strong and so confident more than ever!" McGrady captioned another snap. "I took the months, the weeks, and the days, and even the hours leading up to this shoot, to really fine-tune my 'why' and really establish my intention for this shoot."

The illustrated swimsuit hunter & # 39; The most curious model of all time & # 39 ;, MCGRADY, becomes frank in married life

ILLUSTRATED SPORT SWIMSUIT "MOST CURVED MODEL EVER" HUNTER MCGRADY RETURNS FOR THE 2020 EDITION

"Of course, I always know that I will get beautiful and murderous images with SI, but the most important thing is that I know that the woman who has not seen her body represented for so long will feel seen, heard and understood," she added. .

According to the outlet, McGrady made her SI debut while searching for the brand's models in 2017. She was brought back to become a rookie in 2018 as part of the special "In Her Own Words" project.

In May, McGrady told Fox News that she was more confident posing for the 2020 issue.

"For some reason this year, I really felt the best I could," he said at the time. "Any kind of insecurity that just came out … Every year I removed a little bit of that insecurity because let's be honest, we're all human." I love myself, but that doesn't mean I don't have any insecurity. But this year I feel like I really left that out the door and I felt like I was the best I can be. And I had a lot of fun with that. I've already seen some of the photos and they are amazing. I really feel really good about it. "

The hunter of & # 39; The most curious model ever & # 39; MCGRADY TALKS ABOUT BEING A SIZE BRIDE

SPORTY BATH MODEL ILLUSTRATED HUNTER MCGRADY PRAYS FOR THE HATS IN INSTAGRAM: "I CAN'T FIGHT FIRE WITH FIRE"

McGrady said he hopes to shed light on the misconceptions he feels people still have about his career.

"I think a lot of people think that [the plus size models] can eat whatever they want," McGrady explained. "They don't work. They just sit at home and rest. That's not the case at all. I train with my coach and train on a daily basis. People have long equaled that a larger size is not healthy. The truth of the matter is I'm healthier now than ever in my life. It's a stigma that needs to change. "