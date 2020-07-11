The most dishonest and skewed news coverage of our lives, and it's about to get worse

"I don't think I have seen such dishonest and biased coverage of any event." That was Brit Hume, who has been covering events for more than 50 years for Fox News, ABC News and investigative journalist Jack Anderson.

The event was President Trump's Independence Day speech at Mount Rushmore.

The speech was, according to The New York Times, "dark and divisive", designed to convey a "divisive message of culture war". The Washington Post called it a "dystopian speech" and an "impulse to amplify racism."

Absent from their stories were quotes that supported racism. Nor did Illinois Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth provide any quotes to back up her claim that Trump "spent all his time talking about dead traitors." Trump did not mention the Confederates, but he did cite the "Battle Hymn of the Republic."

Much of Trump's speech was a celebration of American history, American principles, American leaders. He spoke extensively of the four presidents whose faces were sculpted on the mountain above him and more succinctly paid tribute to the others.

He said: “We are the country of Andrew Jackson, Ulysses S. Grant and Frederick Douglass. We are the land of Wild Bill Hickock and Buffalo Bill Cody. We are the nation that gave birth to the Wright brothers, the Tuskegee Airmen, Harriet Tubman, Clara Barton, Jesse Owens, George Patton, General George Patton, the great Louie Armstrong, Alan Shepard, Elvis Presley and Muhammad Ali. "

Dark and divisive? Dystopian? Expand racism?

What really seems to have caused annoyance in the press was Trump's dissent of his reverent attitudes towards Black Lives Matter and the apparent indifference towards those who demolish statues of Lincoln, Douglass, Grant, abolitionists and advocates of women's rights.

"Angry mobs are trying to tear down the statues of our Founders, deface our holiest monuments, and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities," Trump said accurately.

That's not the message that most of the media wants voters to receive in the months leading up to November. Viewers have been assured that the Black Lives Matter protests are "mostly peaceful," even as the fires blaze fiercely in front of the camera.

Newspaper readers have been assured that those who take over the streets and expel the police are promoting, in the words of the Mayor of Seattle, a "summer of love," even as their camp becomes the scene of multiple killings.

Opinion writers avoid mentioning the fact that homicides and murders in New York, Chicago, and many other cities have suddenly risen above the numbers of 2019 and previous years. Most of the dead are black, but apparently, those black lives don't really matter.

This can be awkward close to home, just a few weeks after the New York Times editorial page editor's defenestration for publishing an article urging the deployment of federal troops, the same tactic that ended the riots and bloodshed in Los Angeles in 1992 and Detroit in 1967.

For these media dwellers, verbal disagreement is violence, while violent disturbances are "mostly peaceful" verbal disagreements. They say, or feel compelled by editorial pressure, to say that Trump is divisive because he precisely accuses them of being divisive.

During the Charlottesville controversy over the Robert E. Lee statue, Trump was ridiculed for predicting that protesters would attack Washington and Jefferson. Well, The New York Times has published opinion pieces after Washington and Jefferson.

National Review editor Rich Lowry writes: "I suspect that the same journalists who mock Trump's description of culture war know that if they or their colleagues say anything derogatory or even skeptical about Black Lives Matter, their jobs would be in danger instantly. "

Hence the dishonest and biased press coverage of Trump's speech on Mount Rushmore.

Expect more in the coming months.

