The most haunted mansion in Ireland where & # 39; the devil & # 39; lived It is on sale

For sale: Ireland's most haunted mansion "where the devil himself lived."

Paranormal professionals and ghost lovers take note: Loftus Hall in Fethard on Sea in County Wexford in Ireland is on the market for $ 3 million.

The 22-room Georgian mansion located on majestic landscaped grounds has been locked by owners Aidan and Shane Quigley, who have rented the house since 2012 for ghost visits.

The property, originally built in 1170 by a Norman knight, is said to have been haunted since 1766, when it was known as Redmond Hall.

Legend has it that a mysterious stranger came to the house calling the owners Lord and Lady Tottenham, as well as their daughter Lady Anne, according to the Irish Mirror. In a raging storm, they invited the man inside, and while playing a card game, Lady Anne bent down to grab a letter that fell and uncovered the cloven hooves of Satan himself.

She screamed, the devil disappeared in a cloud of smoke and Lady Anne went mad, locking herself in the house and soon died. It is said to haunt the hallways of the house.

Over the years, the mansion has been a girls' school and hotel before being bought by the Quigley brothers in 2011 for $ 800,000.

"Many have said that there are certain areas of the Hall, its atmosphere, the temperature and the general feeling of unease," the brothers told the Irish Mirror. "Many people have seen things that have left them wondering."