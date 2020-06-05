The Most Memorable Scene From Each Of IMDb’s 10 Top-Rated Martin Scorsese Movies

Martin Scorsese is one of the most beloved filmmakers working today, possibly even the most beloved, period period, because he has a mastery of the trade that could rival the absolute best directors who have ever lived, from Alfred Hitchcock to Akira Kurosawa.

Although best known for making gangster movies, Scorsese has dealt with all manner of worlds, characters, and themes, from the violent fury of a repentant boxer to the Catholic guilt felt by Jesus Christ himself. Every Scorsese movie can be counted on for a handful of unforgettable scenes. Here are the best scenes from the top 10 IMDb rated Martin Scorsese movies.

10 After Hours (7.7) – Paul Bargains with the goalkeeper of the Club Berlin

Near the end of Franz Kafka The proof, a priest relates a parable called "Before the Law" about a man who is denied entry by a threatening guardian through a loosely defined door, who encourages him to continue trying to cross the door, despite his slim chances .

Martin Scorsese alluded to this parable in a scene from his underrated dark comedy After hours in which the main character, Paul, is denied entry to a nightclub called Club Berlin and the doorman invites him to continue trying to enter.

9 9 The King of Comedy (7.8) – Rupert leads Rita to Jerry's house

Rupert Pupkin's dangerous delusions led to a handful of terribly awkward moments in The king of comedyBut the most uncomfortable thing is when he takes Rita, his love interest to Jerry Langford's house and claims to be a close friend of hers.

Jerry's housewives are uncomfortable letting Rupert enter the house, and when Jerry gets home, he doesn't recognize Rupert. Viewers saw them dining earlier in the movie, but it was pretty easy to deduce that all of that was in Rupert's head.

8 The Irishman (7.9) – Frank kills Jimmy Hoffa

The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa's death has never been officially solved, and probably never will be, but it almost certainly did not happen the way it did in the Irish. But the point of the Irish it should not be historically accurate; It is an examination of the guilt that gangsters feel. The source of most of Frank Sheeran's guilt in the film was his murder of Hoffa.

The scene unfolds almost silently as Scorsese retains the musical accompaniment and simply follows Frank through his day as he flies, picks up his close friend, takes him home, and shoots him in the head.

7 7 Shutter Island (8.1) – The Twist Ending

By far the most memorable scene from Shutter Island is the one that offers the devastating twist of the plot. Throughout the film, viewers had a feeling that not everything was as it seemed, but no one could see the final twist coming.

Teddy went down to the lighthouse, where he suspected the patients were being lobotomized, to get some answers. When he got there, Dr. Cawley explained everything, impressing both Teddy and all members of the audience.

6 6 Casino (8.2) – Head in a vice

Martin Scorsese has always been known for his portrayals of violence, but he doesn't glorify violence or make it look cool, like in Quentin Tarantino's movies. Instead, Scorsese portrays violent acts and their consequences bluntly.

A good example of this is in casino, when a scammer is taken from behind and his head is pressed against a bench vice. It is not a rough time; It is heartbreaking.

5 5 The Wolf of Wall Street (8.2) – Jordan's Quaaludes Merger

It would be an understatement to say that Jordan Belfort uses a lot of drugs The wolf of Wall StreetThree hour run time. In one scene, he gets some Quaaludes to take with his best friend and business partner Donnie Azoff.

However, they take some and feel nothing, so they fear they have received a faulty lot. So Jordan heads to his country club and learns that his father has tapped his phones, and that the drugs are beginning to take effect.

4 4 Raging Bull (8.2) – "I Coulda Been A Contender".

At the end of Furious bullWe see an old Jake LaMotta sitting in his dressing room, ready to put on a show, talking alone in the mirror. He recites the monologue "Could have been a contender" of On the sea trip.

Seeing Robert De Niro as Jake LaMotta impersonating Marlon Brando as Terry Malloy is one of the most captivating acting displays ever captured in the film.

3 Taxi Driver (8.3) – "Are you talking to me?"

There is no scene in Taxi driver It better exemplifies Travis Bickle's isolation than this. After manipulating his sleeve with a weapon retraction device, Travis talks to himself in the mirror. He pretends to confront someone on the street, repeating the phrase, "Are you talking to me?"

Robert De Niro reportedly improvised this entire scene based on a couple of direction lines in the script. Without being indebted to the written dialogue, De Niro was able to really sink his teeth into Travis's raw intensity.

2 The Departed (8.5) – Billy Costigan meets Frank Costello

Scorsese has joked that The dead people It is his first movie with a plot. It's a cat-and-mouse thriller about an undercover cop infiltrating the Irish mafia to find out which of his fellow officers is working for local crime boss Frank Costello.

When undercover cop Billy Costigan first meets Costello, he has rigorously searched for weapons and surveillance equipment, including the fact that a hired thug ripped the cast off his broken arm.

one Goodfellas (8.7) – Copacabana's follow-up shot

In agreement with GoodfellasDizzying and exaggerated in style, the film shifts Henry Hill's outlook to his love interest Karen in the middle of the second act. Giving an outside perspective on Henry's lavish lifestyle contributed to the film's rounded depiction of mob life. On their first date, Henry takes Karen to Copacabana.

In a long follow-up shot nailed by cinematographer Michael Ballhaus, Henry leads Karen through the nightclub's side entrance to avoid the line. The staff pulls out a new table for them in the front and Henry gives a generous tip to every staff member on the go. It's easy to see why Karen is seduced by Henry's lifestyle as it was when he grew up around gangsters.

