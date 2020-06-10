The most passionate derby in Spain restarts the league

It is the only game that divides an entire city.

It is the most passionate rivalry in Spanish football.

It is more than a local derby. It is the "Great Derby".

The match between the fierce southern rival Sevilla and Real Betis will be the one to launch the Spanish league this week after a wait of almost three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday's game will be the first in the league since it was suspended on March 12 with 11 rounds remaining. The match will be played without fans at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium, home of Sevilla.

Soccer in Spain will officially resume on Wednesday with the second half of a second division match between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete, which was interrupted last year after fans called in a Nazi player.

The Spanish league will be the second best league to return to Europe after the German Bundesliga, which resumed in mid-May. The Premier League and the Italian league will be next in the coming weeks.

Although the "classic" between Barcelona and Real Madrid is still the most important game in Spain, few rivalries compare to that caused by the Seville derby.

"Seville is the craziest city for soccer in Spain," Seville President Jose Castro told The Associated Press before the game originally scheduled for March 15. "The 'classic' is more important due to the clubs involved, but there is no bigger game than the Seville derby. It is a game that involves a lot of tension and a lot of passion, both on and off the field" .

The Andalusian city of approximately 700,000 people is divided equally between fans of Seville and Betis. Both clubs have fanatical and committed fan groups, with nearly 100,000 season ticket holders in total.

"He goes crazy here. Everything stops because of this match, ”said Betis fan Carlos Malpica. “This city is about Easter and the Seville derby, not much more. Couples fight over this derby here. "

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui said the derby was "a good option" to mark a return to competition in Spain.

"There are many derbies, but this is undoubtedly one of the most intense and passionate in the world," the former coach of Spain and Real Madrid told the presenter of the Movistar league on Sunday.

Spanish league president Javier Tebas said the high-profile game "will properly honor those who have lost their lives" during the pandemic. Almost 28,000 people have died in Spain from the virus.

"The Seville derby is special, it is unique," Tebas told COPE radio on Sunday. “It will be the most watched Seville derby in history. Not only in Spain, but in the rest of the world. It will be a world event. The world watches La Liga and all eyes will be on Seville when the competition returns. ”

This specific derby will also be unique because there will be no fans at the Sánchez-Pizjuán with 43,000 spectators. The only other time the game was played without fans was in 2007, when about 30 minutes of a Copa del Rey match was played between clubs in an empty spot in Getafe as punishment for Betis after fans threw a bottle into the Sevilla coach Juande Ramos, causing the game to be suspended at the Benito Villamarín stadium.

This time around, the league will use virtual crowds and prerecorded noise to try to give viewers a better experience while watching the long-awaited game at home. Fans will have the option to choose a television channel where crowds digitally overlap the stands and fan chants, the same ones used in FIFA video games, will be included in the broadcast.

Despite some restrictions still in place due to the pandemic, authorities expect some fans to gather outside Sánchez-Pizjuán to watch the game in bars and restaurants, and the traditional neighborhoods of the clubs, the Nervión de Sevilla and the Heliopolis of Betis, be full. with fans too.

Seville is the only Spanish city with equally divided fan bases for first division clubs. Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid also enjoy a fierce local rivalry, but Real Madrid fans have traditionally outpaced Atlético fans.

The division in Seville is such that the local media and sponsors must be constantly aware of the amount of attention they give to each club to avoid disturbing the other section of fans. The division exists despite the fact that Seville has historically been the dominant team, having established itself as a perennial contender behind Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid.

Meanwhile, Betis spent several seasons in the second division and has been primarily a mid-table club at the top level. His best first division result since 2000 was fourth in 2005. He was sixth in 2018.

Seville has been constantly fighting for European places and has even competed for the league title in recent years. He was third twice since 2006, with eight results in the top five in that period. He has five Copa del Rey titles, the last in 2010. Betis has two, the last in 2005.

Each team has won the Spanish league once: Betis in 1935 and Seville in 1946.

Seville, which does not shy away from selling its biggest stars to continue building strong teams, has also thrived internationally, having won five record-breaking titles in the Europa League, the continent's second-tier club competition.

However, Sevilla could lose some of their advantage on Thursday, with no fans at the stadium.

"Hopefully that benefits us," said Betis coach Rubi. "We'll see."