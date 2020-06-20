The most probable results for the Jets & # 39; Jamal Adams contractual saga

Jamal Adams wants more money now.

You may need to be willing to lighten your pockets first.

The Jets do not intend to bow to Adams' request for an exchange, which establishes a reservation at training camp. Adams' public show made it more difficult for the Jets because trading partners will now try to take advantage of a weaker offering.

"I could argue that you should be paid at the top of the market, but you must honor your contract," a well-connected former NFL general manager told The Post. "I don't know if there is a market for him equal to its value."

Speaking to Jets fans, Adams posted to Instagram on Friday night: "It's time to move on. Let it go. I appreciate you guys. No hard feelings. Nothing but love.

Here are the five most likely results:

Motionless: The most likely option is that each side calls the lantern on the other. If that happens, Adams may miss the first five days of camp (begins July 28) without financial penalty before incurring a fine of $ 40,000 per day.

Under the new collective bargaining agreement, the fines related to holdouts fall into two categories. Fines are mandatory for veterans, but can later be reduced or erased at the discretion of the team for players in Adams' situation, in year 4 of a rookie contract.

Adams' biggest impediment is that he would be in danger of losing an accumulated season toward free agency if he doesn't report on time. Crafty unhappy players have long found ways to show up at camp to avoid fines while finding other ways not to practice.

Extension talks begin: The Jets realize that Adams' goal is to eclipse Eddie Jackson of the Bears ($ 14.6 million per year) and / or Landon Collins of the Redskins ($ 44.5 million guaranteed) as the highest-paid safety.

But an ESPN report suggests that interested teams are under the impression that Adams wants to share rarefied air ($ 20 million per year) with top passing brokers, which would point to desperate negotiations. Adams' inflated self-evaluation was put on display in the fall when compared to the impossible Tom Brady and Aaron Donald.

Any timeline comprised for contractual discussions was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Games without fans could cost the league $ 3 billion in revenue, and canceled games will be even more expensive, which in turn would lower the salary cap by 2021 instead of the annual increase of $ 10 million to $ 12 million per team. . The teams then proceed with caution, leaving the best free agents unsigned in June.

This sounds like giving in to what Adams wanted for months. Except it's now more of a logical compromise for the Jets to speed up their thinking as Adams returns to the fold.

Adams agent Jets is looking for exchanges: Unless the Jets give the Adams agent permission to search for an exchange, only the team can bid. Anything else is punishable under the handling rules. So far, the Jets have not given up control.

With Trent Williams, the Redskins didn't, and then they didn't give him permission to seek an exchange before it was negotiated on their terms, after staying out all last season.

Adams already has a list of eight preferred landing points, according to ESPN, including some where he would ease his immediate contract demands. He doesn't have a no trade clause or anything to say at his fate unless he refuses to play for a team and incurs fines, so this strong weaponry only creates more bad blood.

"Band-Aid" Contract: Flashbacks, anyone? Darrelle Revis popularized this term to describe the deal that ended his 35-day reserve for the Jets in 2010, when he still had three years left on his rookie contract.

The two sides agreed to buy masked time behind a four-year, $ 46 million deal for salary cap purposes. They never met face to face and Revis was changed in 2013.

Adams is owed $ 13.4 million in the next two years. The Jets have the salary cap flexibility to increase their 2020 and 2021 salaries without committing to a big signing bonus, so it's not detrimental to the future cap if they have to keep going in a couple of years.

Adams gives in: Melvin Gordon is a warning story, after his failed lockdown in 2019 resulted in lost playing time and accepting a smaller offer on free agency than he declined before going into battle with the Chargers.

The five highest-paid defensive players in the NFL played at least four seasons with their rookie contract. The first two, Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack, held firm before Year 5, not Year 4. Adams is challenging the system.

Adams was recruited by the old Jets regime and his confidence in the new main office is shaken because he has not received an offer as a starting point, a source said. So this path seems less likely.

The Jets landed a contract on Friday, agreeing with second-round wide receiver Denzel Mims on a four-year, $ 5.4 million contract. Novice contracts are subject to a salary scale with little room for negotiation.