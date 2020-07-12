The mother-in-law kidnaps her son's wedding, chooses the date without telling her … and Reddit takes her side

Two things that will spark strong emotions are weddings and the anniversary of a death.

Scheduling a wedding can be a logistical nightmare, even before the coronavirus pandemic. As a girlfriend discovered, some people will take drastic measures to prevent someone else from stealing a date that is already important to them.

The story appeared on the Reddit forums, posted by a user by the name of JustnoMIL. According to her, she and her fiancé have been engaged for two years. Furthermore, her future husband's younger brother died tragically on September 21, 2018. He was only 27 years old.

The story explains: “My fiance and I decided to postpone our wedding due to COVID-19 related issues, then my fiancé had a new job opportunity that he couldn't pass up, luckily we finally decided on a date that would work for both of us. of us decided to celebrate our wedding in late September. We made the announcement, but my mother-in-law was upset, embarrassed us for not consulting with her first, and told my fiance that we cannot celebrate the wedding in September because her son, my brother-in-law, died. in September, and she doesn't want to get stuck having my fiancé's wedding anniversary in the same month as the anniversary of her son's death, she said she couldn't have it and asked my fiance to have another date. "

Brides now wear designer masks to match their dresses

While that seems like a reasonable request, things apparently got worse when the future mother-in-law took matters into her own hands.

"Last week, she told my fiancee that since we cannot decide, she chose the perfect wedding date for us, which was October 6," wrote the future bride. "I was shocked, she tried to impose her decision on us, she even made an announcement on social media basically informing her close circle of family and friends that my girlfriend and I are getting married on October 6."

Apparently, when the engaged couple confronted the groom's mother, she revealed that she had already made a guest list and informed people of the date.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The bride-to-be continued: “I felt that I had nothing to say on the matter, I know that she is hurt and just wants to be able to celebrate her son's wedding without having to remember the tragic death of my brother-in-law. But I don't feel like this is what I wanted, or maybe I'm just exaggerating … "

While they disagreed with her actions, Reddit users seemed to understand the mother-in-law's motivations.

One user replied, “This is one of the few times that I understand the (mother-in-law). The wedding is only a few days after the anniversary of her son's death. She has no right to choose an appointment, but she is right to ask that the date be changed to a different month. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't know what the right is for it to move to a different month, but since it was only a few days after I can see the request to move to the beginning of the month," added another user. “Like weddings, anniversaries of any kind don't usually last a month. I think having it in a few days is more than tacky and makes me wonder what the boyfriend was thinking. "

One user explained their similar circumstances and wrote, "My husband died just two years ago … believe me, it is still painful. Better than the first year but painful. I cannot imagine how much more painful it would have been to lose one of my children. Said this, the MIL shouldn't have tried to steal the wedding date. My problem with this (the future bride) is … really? What were they thinking in the first place?