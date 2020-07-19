The mother of the & # 39; Selling Sunset & # 39; star, Chrishell Stause, dead after the fight against cancer

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause mourns her mother.

Stause, 38, confirmed on Instagram on Saturday that her mother lost her battle to lung cancer, which had also killed her father, People reported.

In her announcement, Stause shared several photos and videos of her mother before and during her fight against cancer.

CHRISHELL STAUSE SLAMS & # 39; SELLING SUNSET & # 39; CO-STAR CHRISTINE QUINN FOR CLAIMING SHE AND EX JUSTIN HARTLEY WENT TO THERAPY

"Incredulous that you are gone," wrote the former soap star in the caption. "I feel almost all the emotions, but I find comfort knowing that Dad is there taking care of you and showing you the ropes as only he could."

Stause wrote that it was "absolutely heartbreaking" to see her mother take her "last hard breath," but she is glad to know that her mother was "pain free."

"A free and rebellious spirit to the end. My beautiful mom, in your own words # F – kCancer," he wrote.

CHRISHELL STAUSE REQUESTS TO RESTORE THE APPOINTMENT NAME IN THE MIDST OF JUSTIN HARTLEY'S DIVORCE

Stause also offered a special thanks to the staff of the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center for "lovingly" helping their mother.

"His kindness and care at this time will never be forgotten," he concluded.

In June, Stause revealed that he gave her a wig that she had previously worn for her mother in the midst of her battle with the disease.

"I wore this wig many years ago to the American Music Awards just for fun to change it," she wrote on Instagram. "But now that my mother lost her hair from cancer treatment, it seemed like what better time to dust it off and have a little fun? Here I am teaching my mother to give her a good turn of soap."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The post contained a side-by-side image of Stause and her mother, both dressed in the wig, as well as a video of the actress training her mother through a melodramatic hair twist, encouraging her to say "you b – ch" as she did, in typical soap opera form.