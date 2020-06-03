Something big just happened here at The Motley Fool. You see, outperforming stock ideas are not new to our co-founder Tom Gardner. In fact, followers of his Stock advisor service see an average return of 420.0%.

But every once in a while, Tom and his team issue a rare "Bend" recommendation: an opportunity for investors who lost the boat in a big action to re-enter … and an opportunity for investors who did buy to add to your earnings.

After all, previous "Double Down" selections include:

– Netflix, above 22,870%

– Amazon, up 1,292%

– Apple, up 1,385%

And for 2020, Tom has just announced three plus Recommendations "Double", exclusively for Stock advisor members. To access these selections, simply enter your email address below.

Returns are updated during market hours. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, a subsidiary of Amazon, is a member of the board of directors for The Motley Fool. David Gardner owns shares in Amazon, Apple and Netflix. Tom Gardner owns Netflix shares. The Motley Fool owns shares in Amazon, Apple and Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.