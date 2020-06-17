The Mount Rushmore of all time for the Minnesota Vikings: 4 best players in franchise history

The Minnesota Vikings have been in the NFL for more than six decades and, despite having produced some great teams, including the "Purple People Eaters" and the teams led by Randall Cunningham and Randy Moss, have never won a Super Bowl.

Minnesota reached four Super Bowls, all of them under coach Bud Grant in the late 1960s and 1970s. Since Grant left, the Vikings have not returned to the Super Bowl.

The Vikings have had several excellent players who have passed through the gates, making it increasingly difficult to determine who are the top four players of all time. Leaving players like Randy Moss, Cris Carter and Adrian Peterson is almost criminal.

So who is on Mount Rushmore of all time Vikings? Take a look at the list below.

RANDALL MCDANIEL

Randall McDaniel is one of the best offensive linemen to play in the NFL and one of the best for the Vikings. He was selected in the first round of the 1988 NFL Draft.

McDaniel played 12 years for the Vikings and won 11 Pro Bowl and seven All-Pro first team picks. He started 220 of 222 games.

After his career ended, McDaniel was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009. He was named a member of the NFAL 1990s team, the NFL Centennial All-Time Team and the ring of honor for the Vikings.

ALAN PAGE

The Vikings selected Alan Page in the first round of the 1967 draft. Page was a key member of "Purple People Eaters". He had a streak of playing 218 consecutive games and played in all four appearances in the Vikings Super Bowl.

Page became the first defensive player to win the MVP award in 1971. He recovered three fumbles and had two safeguards. He was also twice Defensive Player of the Year, six times selected for the All-Pro first team and nine times Pro Bowler.

Page was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1988

FRAN TARKENTON

Fran Tarkenton is the best quarterback to come through the Vikings organization. He played 13 seasons with the team in two separate terms. He logged 33,098 passing yards and 239 touchdown passes and is the team's all-time passing leader.

Tarkenton was a five-time Pro Bowler and was named Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year in 1975. In his Most Valuable Player season, he led the league with 25 touchdown passes and logged 2,994 passing yards.

Tarkenton was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1986.

CARL ELLER

Carl Eller played alongside Alan Page as a member of "Purple People Eaters" and was one of the players who played in all four of the team's Super Bowl appearances.

He played 15 seasons with the Vikings and recorded 23 fumble recoveries during his career. He was six times Pro Bowler and five times selected for the All-Pro first team.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004, as well as the 1970 NFL Team and the Vikings Ring of Honor.