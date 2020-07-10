The movement & # 39; Never Trump & # 39; return for Act II, armed with the President's own words and records

The most strident voices in the campaign to defeat Trump so far have come not from Democrats, but from Republicans, and, in some cases, former Republicans, who are delivering a dizzying stream of ads to lure the President and punish his actions. . .

"He has hurt the nation," Jack Spielman, a 33-year-old Army veteran and Michigan Republican who voted for Trump in 2016, told CNN. "Like what happened to Reagan's Democrats, now is the turn. of Republicans to become Republican Democrats or Biden Republicans and return the favor. The nation needs us right now to take a remedial course. "

Spielman is one of those who testify in Republican voter announcements against Trump, who is one of the groups that defies the President. The Lincoln Project is another leading voice of the Never Trump movement, which produces some of the most scorching places that have ever faced an incumbent president. Both groups pledge to spend several million and strive to raise more, but even a successful fundraising effort will yield only a fraction of what the candidates are investing in the race.

"The world's most powerful office needs more than a weak, unfit, and unstable president," said a narrator in a recent Lincoln Project announcement, which dramatically questioned Trump's suitability for the job. "Trump does not have the strength to lead, nor the character to admit it."

The television and digital campaign, along with scathing tweets, is essentially designed to give Trump a dose of his own medicine. But it also aims to see if a broader swath of Republicans can be more receptive to making Trump a one-term president, given his handling of the coronavirus crisis, wounded economy, and racial injustice in the United States.

A Trump campaign spokesperson declined to comment on the Never Trump movement. The president's aides have previously dismissed the move as "irrelevant" and "sad."

& # 39; Our focus in 2020 is really to think about real people & # 39;

"It's not that Donald Trump just gives us material for the ads," said Sarah Longwell, strategic director for Republican voters against Trump. "It is that Donald Trump is in no condition to be president, and everyone is seeing him now."

Longwell, a longtime Republican strategist who has been working to defeat Trump since before he was elected, has led focus groups with hundreds of Republicans who supported the President. Those conversations led her to believe that many voters are looking for a permit structure, or perhaps, that they need a little like-minded nudge, to leave Trump.

"In 2016, he was nominated, everyone panicked and we all tried to beat him and obviously failed," Longwell said. "One of the things we did at the time was that a group of elites from the Reagan-Bush era signed letters, talking about why they didn't like Trump, but much of the support for Trump was an anti-elitist play." our focus in 2020 is really to think about real people and real voices and how they think about Donald Trump after seeing him as president for the past four years. "

Visit CNN's Election Center for full coverage of the 2020 race

Women will be at the center of that movement, Longwell said, just as they were during the 2018 midterm elections. And the president's handling of this year's coronavirus crisis and racial unrest has sparked a feeling that no one Controversy or previous scandal Trump has, he said.

"I think women will cost Donald Trump these elections," Longwell said. "Now what we are seeing is not just a gender gap. It is a gender chasm with women, especially suburban women are leaving en masse."

Republican voters against Trump are targeting voters through an initial $ 10 million campaign in North Carolina, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, all states that Trump won in 2016. The group is receiving testimonies from voters across the globe. the country and hopes to expand to other states.

Tim Miller, political director of Republican voters against Trump and a former aide to Jeb Bush, said this effort marks one of the first persuasion campaigns against the president. The group is trying to reach voters who identify as conservative or Republican and encourages them to support Biden over Trump or a third-party candidate.

"There was no formal campaign to defeat Trump because nobody really thought he would win," said Miller. "Now he has been the president. Things that were offensive to him before did not affect people's lives. Now they are really impacting people in a negative way."

Does it have a base?

One of the biggest differences between the 2020 and 2016 Never Trump movement, he said, is that Hillary Clinton was not seen as an acceptable option by many Republicans, but Biden was.

Less than four months before the election, other Republican groups have also come out in support of the alleged Democratic candidate.

A new group, made up of alumni of the George W. Bush administration, joined the fray with a motto: "We work for W. We support Joe." Another group, Right Side PAC, led by former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges and Anthony Scaramucci, who worked as White House communications director for 10 days in the Trump administration, is also targeting voters in the states. key to the battlefield.

It's the ads and videos for the Lincoln Project that have received the most attention, including from the president himself, who attacked organizers in a post-midnight tweet as "RINO losers." The group, which publishes announcements on Fox News when it believes Trump is likely to be watching, is made up of top campaign advisers to former President Bush and former Republican presidential nominees John McCain and Mitt Romney.

George Conway, whose wife, Kellyanne Conway, serves as Trump's adviser, is a co-founder of the Lincoln Project. He vehemently opposes the president, a point he makes clear on social media, but declined to comment on the group's announcements or mission.

Still, despite growing concern among Republican officials about his prospects for occupying the White House and the Senate, the lifeblood of opposition to Trump still comes from Democrats and Independents, not Republicans. It remains an open question what influence, if any, the Never Trump movement will have in November.

Republicans involved in the groups are aware that Trump controls the Republican Party, but insist that the cracks are growing in his party and that the resistance movement is growing quietly.

"There will always be a core of support that will never stray from Donald Trump," Longwell said. "Does it have a base? Of course. But you need bigger political coalitions to win the elections. Your political coalition is shrinking day by day."