The movement to remove the police is based on nothing more than lies

General rule for riots: they start as protests that have a real point but then go down into madness. The orgiastic masses not only did great long-term damage to the economic prospects of their own communities by rioting in cities across the country, they not only shouted angrily at heavily concentrated crowds as if they were actively trying to push the coronavirus. But even the supposed thought leaders behind the riots were making radical and destructive political proposals.

This was the week that the disturbing catchphrase "discouraged the police" realized.

Former Hillary Clinton Press Secretary Brian Fallon tweeted, "Defund the police". The progressive outfit that the Working Families Party made the same. A sociology professor at Brooklyn College, Alex Vitale, asked to abolish the police.

Celebrities wealthy enough to afford private security: Natalie Portman, Brie Larson, The Weeknd, John Legend, Jane Fonda, Lizzo, etc., all signed an open letter bathed in lies calling for public funds to be rejected from the police and become more foggy. objectives such as "public health". The letter absurdly stated that police and military funding has increased every year since 1973, while "public health" spending has decreased every year since 1973. This is the reality: Medicaid spending in 1975 was $ 13.1 billion. Since then, it has grown practically every year and now amounts to $ 639 billion. Overall, public health spending has increased from less than $ 200 billion in 1988 to $ 1.6 billion last year, according to HealthSystemTracker.org.

The lie that social spending has been successful is intertwined with the media-created myth that it's an open season for unarmed black men in the United States. Fifteen unarmed black people were killed by police last year, compared to 25 white people, according to the Washington Post database, but black people are much more likely to have police encounters than white people. In an average year, lightning kills about 49 people in the US USA, According to the National Weather Service.

The open letter "defund the police" was published by Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, who told Variety that too often the police are "the first response to mental health crises" or "for drug abuse and alcohol, "so we must reallocate those dollars" back to the community "for social spending.

Not really. By a margin of more than two to one, black Americans support the police, and 60 percent of black Americans want more police to be hired, according to a Civis poll released by Vox this week. (Other groups support the police even more strongly.) This week was a chilling display of what happens when the police are overwhelmed: looters rampaged through Madison Avenue and cleaned up Macy's. The images of our city that look like a recreation of the last act of "Joker" redefined New York for the world. The income base of this city depends largely on the taxes that tourists from around the world enter the city. How enthusiastic do these prospective visitors feel right now, when New York, which is already recovering from three months of a deadly outbreak, has proven unable to even protect some of its world-famous stores? Our city has not been so horrible to strangers since the chaos that followed the 1977 blackout. Far from spending the police, we need more vigilance. And the police need to have the confidence that their political leaders will back them up.

Right now, the police are not as confident. Mayors and governors make it clear that their sympathies are more with protesters than with their own police. Hundreds of activists are crying: "Abolish the police" on Twitter. A city councilor for the city of Minneapolis reflected on Twitter about what it might take to "dissolve" your city police department.

The United States is learning a sad new slang for the graffiti left in the riots: "ACAB" and "1312", both mean "All cops are bastards." The numbers correspond to where the letters A, C, A and B fall in the alphabet. An image released this week shows President Trump walking past a spray paint graffiti that says "FTP," meaning the police. The policemen feel besieged. We should send them gift baskets, not silly threats to abolish or disrupt them.

Kyle Smith is General Critic at National Review