The movies will return one day, and here are the ones that really excite us.

The studios have movies that would have offered viewers an air-conditioned respite, all in the hope that coronavirus cases will drop and theaters may reopen later.

These are the movies that annoy us that we cannot see. All are slated for a theatrical release later this year or in 2021, assuming it's safe to reopen at the time.

New date: October 2, 2020

This could have been one of the summer's blockbusters if it had been released in time in June, but the sequel to "Wonder Woman" had changed the release schedule even before the pandemic began. From now on, it's slated to finally hit the screens in October.

Starring Gal Gadot of that "Imagine" video fame, this film also features Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal (co-stars of Gadot's "Imagine" video) and Chris Pine ("Imagine" memo was lost). It also takes place in the 80s. I hope we can enjoy a tubular moment at the cinema this fall.

Why we are excited: Nostalgia for the eighties, Kristen Wiig as a villain and Chris Pine's baby blues. Sign us all the way.

The candy man

New Date in USA: October 16, 2020

The horror movie "Candyman", produced by Jordan Peele, was intended to give scares this summer, but has been delayed until October, an appropriately terrifying release date. The reboot of the 1992 film starring the breakup of "Watchmen" Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Why we are excited: Listens. He's the iconic filmmaker Jordan Peele, known to modern classics like "Get Out" and "Us," plus long-legged legend Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, everything you could want.

Black widow

New Date: November 6, 2020

Scarlett Johansson's superhero Black Widow was revived (spoiler) for this alleged prequel, which was supposed to be released in May. It's the second Marvel movie with a female lead solo artist (or three, if you consider Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz as co-stars for Johansson), and this one has actors trying Russian accents, which will be, uh, interesting.

Why we are excited: Exaggerated Russian accents, a Marvel budget, and a bizarre, flippy black-fight choreography of the actress who famously believes she can play any race and / or sexuality. While we noticeably miss our favorite Marvel candy (staring at you, Chris Evans), how could we miss this?

soul

New Date in USA: November 20, 2020

Pixar's latest bet on the existential kids' fare, and the first with a black lead, is starring Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Questlove and "Hamilton" standout Daveed Diggs in the story of a jazz musician whose soul is trapped in limbo. Originally slated to premiere in June, it has led to an award-friendly November release.

Why we are excited: Pixar is FAMOUSLY never lost. Honestly, we are still recovering from the heartbreak we suffered at the hands of "Coco" (Remember! Me!), So this delay gives us enough time to stock up on tissues. Go on, "Alma", break our hearts!

No time to die

New Date in USA: November 20, 2020

Well, we don't have this new James Bond movie yet, but we do have the song of the same name by Billie Eilish.

The release of the song, of course, was meant to coincide with and promote the release of the film, which was rumored to be Daniel Craig's final stage in the role of Bond (RIP). At least we can hear Eilish's grumpy voices as we mourn the hot weather blockbuster we might have had.

Why we are excited: In a world where movie franchises can be so unpredictable, James Bond, specifically Craig's reign as Bond, has been refreshingly exciting. Each film manages to pay the ode to all of Bond's classic stuff while remaining relevant to this day and age. Also, they are all inhumanly beautiful and there will surely be plenty of epic car chase scenes.

Ghostbusters: Beyond

New Date: March 2021

Do you remember the 2016 Ghostbusters Women's Team? Neither does this movie, which restarts the franchise starring Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard from "Stranger Things". Directed by Jason Reitman, son of "Ghostbusters" original director Ivan Reitman, the sequel type included original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Sigourney Weaver, among others. It is unknown if Zuul was offered a cameo.

Why we are excited: Even being bitter about the 2016 remake treatment (they deserved better!), We're excited to see Rudd and the original cast.

In the heights

New Date: June 18, 2021

Before being Hamiton, the multi-venue of the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical theater played Usnavi, a Dominican-American man who made a stop and shop in his tight-knit neighborhood of Washington Heights. Jon M. Chu, director of the hit "Crazy Rich Asians", directs this adaptation of Miranda's musical life in upper Manhattan, the first to win the Tony Award for Best Musical.

Why we are excited: The movie stars "Hamilton" character Anthony Ramos in the role Miranda originated, and if you aired the musical on Disney +, then you know he's a star who can easily portray both a revolutionary-era abolitionist and a 9 year old rapper. . And fear not, Miranda also appears in the film as "Piragua Guy". He even gets a solo! How hot

A quiet place II

New Date: April 23, 2021

Originally slated for a spring 2020 release, the sequel continues where it left John Krasinski's directorial debut, with Emily Blunt and her children, trying to make their way into the world in silence to avoid those sound-sensitive monsters. This time they meet another survivor, played by Cillian Murphy, and Krasinski will appear in flashbacks.

Why we are excited: More monsters and tense barefoot walks on crisp grass! More real life husband and wife scenes! More supernatural horror to distract us from world events, please!

Top Gun: Maverick

New Date: July 2, 2021

In a coronavirus-free world, we'd already have enjoyed a healthy dose of 80s nostalgia with this highly anticipated "Top Gun" sequel. Now we have to wait almost a year to see our Maverick return to heaven: Paramount Pictures brought the film to a release date in early July 2021. However, the original came out in 1986, so what is a year? plus?

Why we are excited: Once again, the film premiered what it feels like eons ago and gave Tom Cruise his true Hollywood qualities. Since then he has made great popcorn movies, but does any of them have the same schmaltz and sky-jinx (that's hijinx heaven, hello) as "Top Gun?" Its premiere also gives us an excuse to wear aviator sunglasses and play "Danger Zone" all summer.

Mulan

New US date: TBD

Summer's big Disney deal was shelved indefinitely this week due to coronavirus; It was scheduled for release in March.

This account of the well-known Chinese folk tale of Mulan, the warrior whose goal of honoring her family saved imperial China in the process, stars a majority Asian cast, including Chinese actors Gong Li, Jet Li, and Liu Yifei, who plays the titular warrior.

Why we are excited: This movie has no adorable Mushu or misfit comrades-in-arms, but it promises to be a faithful but fantastic version of "Mulan." Unlike some of Disney's live-action adaptations like last year's "The Lion King," which was an almost-shot remake of the original beloved with celebrities like the strange cats, or "Beauty and the Beast," a version Relatively Simple In the classic, this "Mulan" seems to tell a family story in a new way with an emphasis on feminism and the family. However, we will miss "I will make a man of you".

Beginning

New date: to be determined

The film industry was hedging its bets on Christopher Nolan's latest head scratcher, but the release of the film has been continually delayed, and therefore also the reopening of the cinema.

Why we are excited: We know next to nothing about what this movie is about. Knowing Nolan's work, it's definitely not as straightforward as time travel and the end of the world stuff the trailer suggests. We know it stars John David Washington ("BlacKkKlansman") and Robert Pattinson, and there will be many twists, so you have to wait when it premieres … someday.

The French office

New date: to be determined

Wes Anderson's ensemble piece about an international journalism operation in the early 20th century promised to be a sepia-soaked version of his Oscar-nominated candy-colored tailored "The Grand Budapest Hotel". The follow-up release, starring Anderson regulars like Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton plus indie heartthrob Timothée Chalamet, is now on indefinite hiatus.

Why we are excited: Anderson's cinematic style is often imitated, rarely duplicated: He has a way of making you care about his quirky characters in their most distant form, a striking fist bump in exquisitely detailed context. An image of Wes Anderson has turned into an event, and we haven't had a live action since "Budapest" in 2014. Moviegoers are starving!