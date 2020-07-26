The movies will return one day, and here are the ones that really excite us.

The studios have movies that would have offered viewers an air-conditioned respite, all in the hope that coronavirus cases will drop and theaters may reopen later.
These are the movies that annoy us that we cannot see. All are slated for a theatrical release later this year or in 2021, assuming it's safe to reopen at the time.
New date: October 2, 2020
This could have been one of the summer's blockbusters if it had been released in time in June, but the sequel to "Wonder Woman" had changed the release schedule even before the pandemic began. From now on, it's slated to finally hit the screens in October.
Why we are excited: Nostalgia for the eighties, Kristen Wiig as a villain and Chris Pine's baby blues. Sign us all the way.
The candy man
New Date in USA: October 16, 2020
The horror movie "Candyman", produced by Jordan Peele, was intended to give scares this summer, but has been delayed until October, an appropriately terrifying release date. The reboot of the 1992 film starring the breakup of "Watchmen" Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
Black widow
New Date: November 6, 2020
Scarlett Johansson's superhero Black Widow was revived (spoiler) for this alleged prequel, which was supposed to be released in May. It's the second Marvel movie with a female lead solo artist (or three, if you consider Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz as co-stars for Johansson), and this one has actors trying Russian accents, which will be, uh, interesting.
soul
New Date in USA: November 20, 2020
Why we are excited: Pixar is FAMOUSLY never lost. Honestly, we are still recovering from the heartbreak we suffered at the hands of "Coco" (Remember! Me!), So this delay gives us enough time to stock up on tissues. Go on, "Alma", break our hearts!
No time to die
New Date in USA: November 20, 2020
The release of the song, of course, was meant to coincide with and promote the release of the film, which was rumored to be Daniel Craig's final stage in the role of Bond (RIP). At least we can hear Eilish's grumpy voices as we mourn the hot weather blockbuster we might have had.
Why we are excited: In a world where movie franchises can be so unpredictable, James Bond, specifically Craig's reign as Bond, has been refreshingly exciting. Each film manages to pay the ode to all of Bond's classic stuff while remaining relevant to this day and age. Also, they are all inhumanly beautiful and there will surely be plenty of epic car chase scenes.
Ghostbusters: Beyond
New Date: March 2021
Do you remember the 2016 Ghostbusters Women's Team? Neither does this movie, which restarts the franchise starring Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard from "Stranger Things". Directed by Jason Reitman, son of "Ghostbusters" original director Ivan Reitman, the sequel type included original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Sigourney Weaver, among others. It is unknown if Zuul was offered a cameo.
In the heights
New Date: June 18, 2021
Before being Hamiton, the multi-venue of the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical theater played Usnavi, a Dominican-American man who made a stop and shop in his tight-knit neighborhood of Washington Heights. Jon M. Chu, director of the hit "Crazy Rich Asians", directs this adaptation of Miranda's musical life in upper Manhattan, the first to win the Tony Award for Best Musical.
A quiet place II
New Date: April 23, 2021
Originally slated for a spring 2020 release, the sequel continues where it left John Krasinski's directorial debut, with Emily Blunt and her children, trying to make their way into the world in silence to avoid those sound-sensitive monsters. This time they meet another survivor, played by Cillian Murphy, and Krasinski will appear in flashbacks.
Why we are excited: More monsters and tense barefoot walks on crisp grass! More real life husband and wife scenes! More supernatural horror to distract us from world events, please!
Top Gun: Maverick
New Date: July 2, 2021
Why we are excited: Once again, the film premiered what it feels like eons ago and gave Tom Cruise his true Hollywood qualities. Since then he has made great popcorn movies, but does any of them have the same schmaltz and sky-jinx (that's hijinx heaven, hello) as "Top Gun?" Its premiere also gives us an excuse to wear aviator sunglasses and play "Danger Zone" all summer.
Mulan
New US date: TBD
Summer's big Disney deal was shelved indefinitely this week due to coronavirus; It was scheduled for release in March.
Why we are excited: This movie has no adorable Mushu or misfit comrades-in-arms, but it promises to be a faithful but fantastic version of "Mulan." Unlike some of Disney's live-action adaptations like last year's "The Lion King," which was an almost-shot remake of the original beloved with celebrities like the strange cats, or "Beauty and the Beast," a version Relatively Simple In the classic, this "Mulan" seems to tell a family story in a new way with an emphasis on feminism and the family. However, we will miss "I will make a man of you".
Beginning
New date: to be determined
Why we are excited: We know next to nothing about what this movie is about. Knowing Nolan's work, it's definitely not as straightforward as time travel and the end of the world stuff the trailer suggests. We know it stars John David Washington ("BlacKkKlansman") and Robert Pattinson, and there will be many twists, so you have to wait when it premieres … someday.
The French office
New date: to be determined
Wes Anderson's ensemble piece about an international journalism operation in the early 20th century promised to be a sepia-soaked version of his Oscar-nominated candy-colored tailored "The Grand Budapest Hotel". The follow-up release, starring Anderson regulars like Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton plus indie heartthrob Timothée Chalamet, is now on indefinite hiatus.
Why we are excited: Anderson's cinematic style is often imitated, rarely duplicated: He has a way of making you care about his quirky characters in their most distant form, a striking fist bump in exquisitely detailed context. An image of Wes Anderson has turned into an event, and we haven't had a live action since "Budapest" in 2014. Moviegoers are starving!