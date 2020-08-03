The MTA basket to catch the debris of the subway falling down and injuring one

No, that is not the sky falling, it is an MTA team designed to prevent the rubble from doing just that.

A pedestrian was injured when a wire basket installed to catch shrapnel from elevated subway tracks collapsed in Brooklyn on Sunday, authorities said.

Transit crews were doing maintenance work on the J / Z line at Alabama Avenue and Fulton Street in eastern New York around 11:50 a.m. when the piece of equipment fell, according to the MTA.

First responders treated and transported the injured person to Jamaica Hospital, FDNY said. There was no immediate news about his condition.

An MTA spokesman said the agency was investigating the "unacceptable" incident.

"This is unacceptable and we are concerned about the person who may have been hit," said Aaron Donovan in a statement.

"We are investigating this isolated incident and conducting a comprehensive review of procedures to ensure that it never happens again."

The MTA announced in November that it was taking steps to prevent debris from falling off elevated subway tracks after a series of high-profile incidents, including one in which a giant piece of metal crashed through the rear window of a livery cabin in Queens.

That forced transit workers to perform a system-wide inspection of all 325,000 baskets already installed under elevated tracks to catch falling debris.

The agency also said at the time that it would install new baskets and more nets to catch the dangerous shrapnel.