The multiplayer Final Fantasy is coming to Switch, PS4 on August 27.

If you have conquered Final Fantasy 7 RemakeYou're probably ready for another dose of the classic RPG series. Square Enix will be delivered on August 27, when the remastered Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles hits Nintendo Switch, PS4, Android, and iOS devices after a bit of to delay.

You can unite up to four friends to fight enemies and solve puzzles while you travel to collect magic fuel for crystals that protect cities from the dangerous Miasma, a typical plot from old school Final Fantasy.

The original version of Crystal Chronicles, which is rated 80 on Metacritic, came out on the Nintendo GameCube in 2003. Its four-player mode was a bit of a pain as it required the use of up to three Game Boy Advances connected to the console. .

Square Enix



This remaster will be a major update with improved audio and visuals, new character voices, and dungeons. It also includes cross play with online support, so it doesn't matter what system you get it from or where your friends are. It also has a new "Mimic" feature, which allows you to change the character's appearance to that of someone else you have met on your adventure. So if you meet a particularly attractive person, you can basically become her.

If you can't wait until August, most of the old Final Fantasy games are available on modern devices. Final Fantasy 8 Remastered is a particularly good option.