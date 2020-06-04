The Multiverse Madness Is Motivated By Infinity War

Doctor Strange's next experience with the multiverse in Strange Doctor in the Madness Multiverse could be motivated by his actions in Avengers: Infinity War. The end of the Infinity saga does not mean the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will continue to expand with new characters (such as Eternals and Shang-Chi) and new stories of previously introduced heroes, among those Black Panther and Doctor Strange. .

The MCU peaked with Avengers: Infinity War, who saw Thanos collecting all the Infinity Stones and erasing half of all life in the universe, and Avengers Endgame, where the surviving heroes joined forces to reverse the blow, and then joined the rest of the MCU in defeating the Mad Titan and his armies once and for all. A character who played a very important role in this was Doctor Strange, who in Infinite war He saw 14,000,605 futures thanks to Time Stone and revealed to Iron Man that only one of them won the fight. Later Final gameStrange reminded Iron Man of that, and Stark made the last sacrifice with the last hit.

Doctor Strange was one of the characters who did not survive Thanos' attack, but his revelation about the future in which they won had a major impact, and played an important role in defeating the Mad Titan. After the Battle of Earth, Doctor Strange was seen at Tony Stark's funeral, but the effects the initial snap and battle had on him (and everyone else, apart from Spider-Man, who closed the series). Infinity with Spider-Man: away from home) are unknown. With that in mind, it could be possible that your experience with the multiverse in Strange Doctor in the Madness Multiverse will be motivated by your experience with him in Infinite war – that is how.

Dr. Strange's previous experience with the multiverse

Strange doctor in the dark dimension

The multiverse in the MCU has already been introduced, but there is still a lot to learn about it. In Strange doctor, during the scene in which Stephen Strange is sent on a journey through many dimensions, the Ancient explains that this universe is "just one of an infinite number. Endless worlds"Thus confirming the existence of a multiverse in the MCU. It was also explained that Agamotto was the first Supreme Sorcerer to detect the presence of other dimensions within the multiverse, so he dedicated his life to protecting the Earth kingdom from threats. Extradimensional Although he briefly visited dimensions such as the Astral and Mandelibus, Strange has only interacted with one: the Dark Dimension, Strange came there to face Dormammu, and created a cycle of time that would catch them forever unless Dormammu heard his offer.

Strange's next onscreen experience with the multiverse happened in Avengers: Infinity War, when it took time to explore millions of possible outcomes with the help of Time Stone. Thanks to this, Strange realized that his battle against Thanos was not going to be easy, since there was only one future where they won. Iron Man realized that whatever they did should not be taken lightly, and he knew he had to take steps to ensure that this was the future in which they defeated Thanos and his company. Of course, all of these experiences with the multiverse were made possible by the Time Stone, but since all of the Infinity Stones were returned to the exact moments from which they were taken, it remains to be seen how Strange will travel through the multiverse without Time. Rock.

Theories on how Doctor Strange 2 will present the multiverse

Now that the Time Stone has returned safely to the Ancient on a different timeline, it is unknown how Strange Doctor 2 It will bring the multiverse, but that does not mean that it is impossible. Naturally, there are already plenty of fan theories that suggest ways the multiverse can be introduced into Doctor Strange's new "solo" adventure, and they all involve other characters. The most popular ones have to do with Scarlet Witch, who has been confirmed to appear on Strange Doctor 2 and whose television series, WandaVision, will join the movie.

The first suggests that Scarlet Witch will be the villain in Strange Doctor 2, based on his story in the comics. At one point, Scarlet Witch gave birth to twins, who turned out to be an illusion created by her fragmented mind. The Avengers erased all of the babies' memories, but a comment from Wasp activated Wanda's memories, and she suffered a nervous breakdown. Given his abilities to control reality, he created great chaos brought on by his emotional and mental instability. Scarlet Witch was also able to restructure reality itself, even creating an alternate timeline in which she granted all her heart's wishes (which obviously didn't turn out well). It was not WandaVision It has sparked different scenarios where Vision is still alive and with Scarlet Witch including one where they have twins, the series may show Wanda's mind starting to crumble after the loss of Vision, which would later lead to multiverse madness. unleashed.

Another theory, which may serve as an extension of the previous one, explains that Scarlet Witch is already navigating through the multiverse because she wants to recover Vision or is exploring her powers, and both could go very wrong, leading to great chaos. through the MCU. Strange would be the one to fix it, without Scarlet Witch being the villain of the story but the one who triggered it.

Scarlet Witch could also team up with Doctor Strange to save the multiverse instead of sending it into chaos, and the one who started the madness could be none other than Loki. The God of Mischief will return in its own television series, which will also be linked Strange Doctor 2 (although that doesn't necessarily mean it will appear on it.) As this is the 2012 Loki, which means he is the villain version of the character and not the one who betrayed Thanos to save his brother and the rest of Asgard, he surely will not do any good, especially now that he is in possession of El Tesseract. By escaping with him, Loki created a different timeline, making him already in the multiverse, which includes alternate timelines as well as different dimensions. Loki It has been confirmed to involve time travel, and if you are using the Space Stone to do so, it is quite possible that it will spin out of control and unleash chaos throughout the multiverse.

Other theories suggest that the madness of the multiverse has already happened, given the deadlines created during Avengers Endgame. Strange Doctor 2 then he would see the title character trying to keep the chaos unfolding by him under control, going back in time through all those Final game Timelines though, once again the big question is how he will do it as he no longer has the Time Stone but Scarlet Witch could be of help

Does Infinity War motivate Doctor Strange's multiverse madness?

While the general assumption is that Final game will be responsible for the madness of the Doctor Strange multiverse, could actually be motivated by the above Avengers movie. Although Final game saw the creation of alternative timelines thanks to the theft of time and the Infinity Stones, the driving force of multiverse madness could be the Strange experience in Infinite war, where he saw all those different futures. This was proof of how powerful and extensive the multiverse is, but it also left many questions about how those alternative futures work and the impact they can have on the rest.

Doctor Strange's mission, then, could be to further explore how the multiverse works and the different possibilities it has to offer, not only in terms of alternative timelines but also in dimensions, which in turn could help solve the chaos created by Scarlet Witch or Loki, although this could easily trigger some of the darkest and most dangerous parts of the multiverse without the intervention of the aforementioned characters. As previously mentioned, the damage the Battle of Earth left on Strange is unknown, so he might also be looking to fix something or reclaim the Stone of Time, which would require a visit to some of those alternative timelines he saw in Infinite war Or, you might just be curious about those futures that you probably couldn't see at the time, as it disappeared after the snap.

Plot details about Strange Doctor in the Madness Multiverse they are a mystery, so everything from the villain to what will start the multiverse madness is unknown, but the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers Endgame It won't have an impact on Strange's next adventure, especially after his experience with all possible results and the loss of the Stone of Time.

