Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy is a superhero series that has gained popularity since its release in February 2019. If you’re looking for a binge-worthy superhero series, The Umbrella Academy is definitely worth watching! Buckle up; it’s going to be a wild ride!

What is The Umbrella Academy all about?

The Umbrella Academy is a show about a group of super-powered siblings who were born to unmarried parents. Shortly after the children’s birth, their father dies and their mother abandons them. They are raised by a man who adopts them and calls himself their father. The children grow up learning that they have superpowers, and eventually the group disbands after a huge fight.

Many years later, the siblings are brought back together by the death of their adoptive father. They must work together to solve the mystery of his death and prevent the apocalypse from occurring. The show is full of action, suspense, and drama, and it’s no wonder why it’s been such a hit with fans!

The Characters in The Umbrella Academy

There are seven main characters in The Umbrella Academy: Vanya (the only sibling without any superpowers), Luther (the leader of the group), Diego (a skilled fighter), Allison (a telepath), Klaus (a man who can talk to the dead), Number Five (a time-travelling assassin), and Ben (Klaus’s host brother).

The siblings all have unique personalities, and they’re all struggling with their own demons. Vanya is the outcast of the group, and she’s always felt like she doesn’t belong. Luther is the only one who still believes in the Umbrella Academy, and he’s determined to keep his family together. Diego is a loner who doesn’t want anything to do with his siblings, but he eventually comes around. Allison is a successful actress, but she’s hiding a dark secret. Klaus is a drug addict who’s trying to stay clean. Number Five is a cold-hearted killer who’s just trying to find his way home.

The cast of the umbrella academy

– Ellen Page as Vanya Hargreeves

– Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves

– Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves

– David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves

– Robert Sheehan as Klaus Heissler

– Aidan Gallagher as Number Five / the Boy

ADVERTISEMENT

The show is full of interesting realities, and the cast does a great job of bringing them to life. If you’re looking for an exciting new show to watch, I highly recommend The Umbrella Academy.

When does The Umbrella Academy Season Three start?

The first two seasons of The Umbrella Academy are available to stream on Netflix now. The third season is expected to premiere sometime in 2022.

let's do the timewarp 🌀season 2 of the umbrella academy is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/hHHGK25WiJ — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) August 1, 2020

What are people saying about The Umbrella Academy?

“The Umbrella Academy is stylish, funny, weird, darkly violent and thoroughly engaging.” – IGN

“It’s an immensely watchable superhero series that should please both fans of the comics and newcomers alike.” – Syfy Wire

“Netflix’s latest comic book adaptation proves to be just as enthralling, if not more so, than its source material.” – The Hollywood Reporter

What is the cast saying about The Umbrella Academy?

Colm Feore said, “It was a great comic book and I loved the script that Steve Blackman had written. It’s a very dark, twisted kind of family drama.”

Steve Blackman said, “I read the comics when they first came out and I loved them. The dysfunctional family, the superheroes coming together–it all spoke to me.”

Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy is based on the Dark Horse Comics series of the same name. The showrunners promise “the series won’t just be a pale imitation of its source material,” but an entity unto itself – “If anything, it might even be darker and more twisted than its source material.” – The Hollywood Reporter.