The mysterious moon of Mars, Phobos, captured in new images from NASA

There are more than 200 moons in the Solar System, including Phobos and Deimos, that orbit Mars. NASA's Odyssey orbiter has taken new photos of Phobos, giving a new view of the celestial satellite.

In a blog post, NASA's JPL notes that Odyssey took three new views of the 16-mile-wide Phobos this winter and spring. The new images show that the distribution of heat across the moon's surface varies under different conditions, which could give researchers a new insight into what Phobos comprises.

"We are seeing that the surface of Phobos is relatively uniform and made of very fine-grained materials," said Christopher Edwards of the University of Northern Arizona, who leads the processing and analysis of Phobos images, in a statement. "These observations are also helping to characterize the composition of Phobos. Future observations will provide a more complete picture of the extreme temperatures on the moon's surface."

MARS MAY HAVE BEEN A PLANET RING IN ITS OLD PAST, STUDY SUGGESTIONS

The images were taken using the orbiter's Thermal Emission Imaging System (THEMIS) camera, which is capable of measuring temperature.

Moons of Mars have been of interest to researchers in recent memory. A study published earlier this month suggested that Mars may also have been a ringed planet.

The researchers noted that one of Mars' moons, Deimos, has a slightly altered orbit that suggests there was something responsible for its slight tilt.

Researchers are learning more about Mars' ancient past. A study published in March suggested that the Red Planet had two unique ancient water deposits that once flowed deep below the planet's surface.

NASA's long-term goal is to send a manned mission to Mars in the 2030s.

