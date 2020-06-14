The myth that Donald Trump is modeling (opinion)

George Floyd died on Memorial Day, with the neck below the knee of a police officer. In the three weeks since then, protests against police abuses have sparked a quick and penetrating national conversation about racism.

Cities and states have moved to ban bottlenecks and create new safeguards against police misconduct. Large and small companies have committed to changes in the way they work and, in some cases, have replaced executives. Military leaders have spoken out strongly against racism and displays of force against peaceful protesters. The networks canceled shows built around the police as heroes. A statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, was knocked down. And NASCAR banned the Confederate flag.

"Now the big corporations are defending me. Hundreds of thousands of white protesters risk their lives in the midst of a pandemic to sing 'Black Lives Matter'. And I have begun to believe that, perhaps, the world for my two black children could be a better place. "

However, with the terrain shifting around him, Donald Trump refused to be swayed by the national mood. Instead, he stuck to his "law and order" message and even tweeted that the incident of a 75-year-old protester who sustained a head injury when pushed by police could have been part of a trap. He seemed to want to turn the clock back to the days of his youth, when social unrest allowed Republican politicians of the 1960s to win favor with frightened white voters.

However, at one point, Trump bowed to criticism, rescheduling the date of his first rally since the pandemic began. He moved it from June 19, the holiday that celebrates the end of slavery known as Juneteenth, to June 20 "out of respect." Commentators had questioned the original date and location of the demonstration: Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Frida ghitis wrote that Tulsa was "the site of a racial massacre 99 years ago that remains one of the worst acts of racial violence in the history of the United States. In 1921, hundreds of African Americans were killed when white crowds looted and set fire to what had been a thriving neighborhood known as & # 39; Black Wall Street & # 39; ".

Do not buy in

As "Black Lives Matter" morphed from activist catchphrase to nationally recognized belief, Trump did not buy, he wrote. Dean Obeidallah. "While Trump has condemned the specific officers involved in the Floyd murder as 'a terrible insult to the police and cops', he refuses to address the racism embedded in the nation's criminal justice system. " Attorney General William Barr, Acting Head of Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, and economic adviser Larry Kudlow questioned the existence of "systemic racism" in law enforcement. "Instead, they seem to essentially believe that there are only a few bad apples," said Obeidallah. "This is surprising, given the information that makes it clear that our criminal justice system in general is far from colorblind."

As for Trump relaying the conspiracy theory about the 75-year-old protester in Buffalo, Jill Filipovic he wrote: "The President's potentially defamatory tweet deserves, like many of his actions, a swift response and condemnation. But members of his own party are so ruthless and gross that they deny seeing the tweet to begin with, presumably so they can escape comment on it or refuse to comment all together. "

Privately, Republican officials are much more likely to express dismay at what their party leader says and does, Washington journalists have noted. In New York magazine, Andrew Sullivan he wrote: "Trump's response to the epidemic has more clearly revealed a man completely out of reach in ways that even his strongest supporters must now silently understand."

Military chiefs expected to share many aspects of Trump's conservative worldview have withered in their contempt for his recent positions, such as Peter Bergen observed. "It has been extraordinary to see over the past week the avalanche of public criticism of President Donald Trump for his handling of protests over the death of George Floyd from so many retired US generals and admirals, including unprecedented criticism. Of four who have served in the position of high-ranking military officer in the nation: president of joint chiefs. "

Ask those who know

Ask for Andre McGregor if there is a systemic bias in law enforcement.

Graduating from the FBI Academy was one of the proudest moments of his life. But, he wrote, "shortly after graduating from Quantico, a cop friend in town … proceeded to guide me through a stage: one day, I could be out of order at 7-Eleven or Wawa getting food when someone tried to steal. the store. I'll want to step in by pulling out my gun to stop the criminal. The teller would call 911 and somehow, at the time, my description would be confused with the author's, so much so that the local cops would do it. Show up, see me with a gun and shoot me. " His friend's advice: "If something like this happened, I needed to lower my gun once I saw the red and blue lights on, drop to the ground with outstretched arms, let the police handcuff me next to the criminal, and they will figure out who I was. actually later. "

This, McGregor wrote, was "the black police version of & # 39; the talk & # 39; to avoid being killed by one of our own. Apparently, it wouldn't matter if I also wore a badge, and even the FBI gold badge. at that moment". – You should expect to be treated like the same criminals you were empowered to arrest. "

Former New York Police Captain and now Brooklyn County President Eric Adams He recalled participating in protests against "stop and search" during the day and patrolling those protests at night. The key lesson for police departments, he wrote, should be to carefully choose those officers whose temperament makes them best suited for downscaling situations that can turn violent. And taking action against abuse is vital.

"The record of complaints against Derek Chauvin prior to his encounter with George Floyd is a painful reminder that failure to eliminate bad officers often leads to fatal results," wrote Adams. "If an officer shows some form of unprovoked aggression, let alone a lack of concern for human life, he must be held accountable."

Phillip Atiba Goff, co-founder and executive director of the Center for Police Equity, wrote: "We starve the most vulnerable services that could really help. We cut out social services and job training. We cut out substance abuse treatment and watched housing disappear affordable. " We then dispatched law enforcement, the institution that historically was tasked with enforcing our explicitly racist laws, from slavery to cities at sunset, to face the consequences. "

Shoot down

George Floyd's protests quickly internationalized, illuminating current practices along with the legacy of imperialist history. The statue of a slave trader in Bristol, England, was demolished by protesters as it Holly Thomas celebrated. "A very brief examination of the characters and associations behind some of London's most famous landmarks reveals how many of the & # 39; warts & # 39; in our history are not only omitted by plaques and commemorations, but are also reflected in the racist views and expressions of British leaders today. Sir Winston Churchill, the hero of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the country's most famous war leader, was forthright in his belief in white superiority. "

United Kingdom historian Richard Toye, the author of a book on Churchill and the British empire, wrote that the man who led his nation's fight against Nazism in World War II was indeed racist, but the matter is complicated. "Portraying Churchill as the root of all evil, as some of the most extreme comments on social media seem to make, is as problematic as seeing him as the one-handed savior of freedom and democracy," Toye argued. "By raising him to a place of supreme importance, though presenting him as singularly wicked rather than splendidly virtuous, he reinforces Churchill's own theory of history powered by great white men. That is a vision from which he surely urgently needs to free himself. "

Not far from downtown Atlanta, Georgia, there is a monument that has been as controversial as the statues of Winston Churchill were converted last week.

Carved on Stone Mountain are giant representations of Confederate leaders. The project was conceived in 1914, in the middle of the Jim Crow era and with the eventual support of the KKK members, who as George Shepherd he noted, "He gathered at the top of the mountain to burn crosses …"

"After the Supreme Court banned segregation in public schools in 1954, southern states promised a 'massive resistance' program. Part of the resistance was to install more white supremacist icons. That was when the State of Georgia purchased Stone Mountain; finished the massive carvings, larger than the presidents on Mount Rushmore, of two Confederate military leaders, Stonewall Jackson and Lee, and political leader, Jefferson Davis, and added the Confederate battle flag to the state flag of Georgia. "

This "was not an innocent artifact from Civil War history. Instead, they were a middle finger for both African-Americans and the federal government that was trying to end discrimination. Stone Mountain was such an evil icon that the reverend Martin Luther King Jr. invoked it in his speech "I have a dream." It is time to erase that and other Confederate monuments, as Germany has done with statues and public swastikas of the Nazi era, Shepherd wrote.

On Monday, Bubba Wallace Jr., the only full-time black driver on the NASCAR circuit, called for a ban on Confederate flags at car rallies, and the organization quickly agreed. "The raising of the Confederate flag and the corresponding raising of monuments to soldiers who should be considered war criminals betray our nation's deepest commitments and principles," he wrote. Peniel Joseph.

The pandemic has not disappeared.

It may have been overshadowed, but the virus that causes Covid-19 is still spreading and killing. Experts projected that tens of thousands to more than 100,000 Americans could die in the remaining months of 2020. They were concerned that the advice to wear masks and continue social distancing to stop the spread could be ignored in the rush to reopen the economy.

The debate continues as to why some nations have seen much higher death rates than others, Dr. Kent Sepkowitz celebrated. Clues may be emerging in early genetic research, he noted, but there is a danger in overemphasizing genetic factors. "A genetic predisposition can easily be mistaken for a death sentence, but in many cases luck, exercise, and a good diet can still play a role in reducing the risk of disease," Sepkowitz wrote. Despite this, it is easy to imagine that the emphasis on genetics could calm political leaders like President Donald Trump or Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, who have downplayed their responsibilities during this crisis. How convenient it would be for them to be able to suggest that a Highly lethal pandemic outbreak, disastrously managed, was really nothing more than the result of wrong genes in the wrong place at the wrong time. "

April 22 was José Andrade-García's 62nd birthday. It was supposed to be the day he retired from his job at a pork processing plant in Marshalltown, Iowa, where he had worked for 20 years, he wrote. Thomas Lake. "There should be an ice cream cake and a big party with the grandchildren at the Marshalltown home, but the patriarch was in Iowa City, about 100 miles away, and a Zoom call was the best thing to do. Via From the rectangular frame of her cell phone, (her daughter) Maria saw her father. He was wearing a white coat. His eyes were closed, his eyelids were swollen. His dark hair was turning white. His face was unshaven. He had a tube of feeding in the nose and a breathing tube in the mouth. "

Maria had urged her father to stay home when other workers started to get sick.

"Yeah, I should stay home," she said. But she kept going to work … She couldn't convince her father to stay home when staying home could have saved her life. " Andrade-García was determined to work until his retirement day.

Electoral concerns

Less than five months before the November election, concern grew that states were up for the challenge of more than 130 million Americans voting during a pandemic. Huge lines at Georgia's polling stations in this week's primaries were a bad sign. "Georgia was essentially a third world country on Tuesday," he wrote. Issac Bailey. "Citizens who attempted to cast their votes in the state primaries had to queue for several hours, particularly those in areas with a higher percentage of black and brown residents. Many reasons emerged, none acceptable."

Peter C. Goldmark Jr. and Steven L. Isenberg he wrote that the threat posed by the hacking election should be taken more seriously than the federal government, and argued that a special effort by the National Association of Governors could be the answer. "If we do not act wisely and immediately against the threat of interference in our voting, we risk damaging the foundations of our democracy and our ability to continue as an autonomous society," they said.

gone With the Wind

The 1939 Hollywood box office hit "Gone With the Wind" was dropped from the new streaming service HBO Max in the wake of protests by George Floyd.

Jacqueline Stewart, which features "Silent Sunday Nights" in Turner Classic Movies, which, like HBO Max and CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia, wrote that "the film romanticizes slavery as a benign and benevolent institution." The highest-grossing film of all time when adjusted for inflation, it shelves most of the cruel human costs of slavery, he wrote.

"Some complained that shooting down the film was a form of censorship. For others, seeing Gone With the Wind appeared so prominently on the HBO release Max felt like salt rubbed into wounds that they were never allowed to heal."

"But it is precisely because of the continuing and painful patterns of racial injustice and contempt for the lives of blacks that Gone with the Wind must remain in circulation and remain available for viewing, analysis and discussion."

HBO Max plans to finally bring the film back with Stewart offering "an introduction placing the film in its multiple historical contexts." Now that racism books dominate the best-seller lists, she wrote, "This is an opportunity to think about what classic movies can teach us … If people are really doing their homework, we might be prepared to have to our most informed, honest and productive national conversations about black lives on and off the screen. "