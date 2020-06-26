The name of the baby & # 39; Corona & # 39; is on the 2020 trend list

As the historic coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep the world, it is reported to have produced another surprising consequence: inspiration for baby names this year.

Parenting and pregnancy site The Bump recently released its list of the 100 most popular names on the platform for the little ones so far in 2020, and an unusual nickname made a rather unexpected entry.

Behind many of the popular fan favorites of the past few years, such as Ava, Olivia, and Emma, ​​"Corona" ranked 100th on the list of trending names for girls.

According to the media, the name Corona is of Spanish origin and means "crown". The site reports that the denomination peaked in 1912 and 1929, although it has not yet been determined whether it will return as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

However, a recent study published in the Journal of Psychosomatic Obstetrics & Gynecology reported that more than 80 percent of people do not plan to conceive in the midst of the ongoing outbreak.

