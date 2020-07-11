The NASCAR truck will present the & # 39; thin blue line & # 39; flag in support of the injured police officers

NASCAR driver Angela Ruch will compete at Kentucky Speedway on Saturday night in a truck with a "Thin Blue Line" flag to support police offers.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Ruch said he made the decision knowing he could lose sponsors or the second season of his Facebook docuseries, "The Ruch Life."

"It was a difficult thing for me to do. But in the end, in my heart, I believed in supporting the men and women in blue," he said.

Wounded Blue founder Randy Sutton said the American police men and women are grateful for Ruch's support. The national organization provides support to injured and disabled officers.

"She is one of the few people in the world of sports [who] defends them," he said.

"This group of men and women has sacrificed so much, and they are seeing what [has] been happening to their brothers and sisters in the field," Sutton said, referring to the injured officers as they responded to protests of racial injustice.

"When we say, 'never forgotten, never alone', that's what we mean. Because these men and women feel like they're under siege," he added.

Ruch is competing in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at 6 p.m. ET at FS1. To support The Wounded Blue, visit thewoundedblue.org.