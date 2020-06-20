The National Archives discover the original handwritten order of June 15





That decree was General Order No. 3, and it is the basis of what is now known as Juneteenth, the oldest celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.

The National Archives announced Friday that they have unearthed the original handwritten order issued by Granger 155 years ago, just in time for this year's holiday. The order, written with embellished calligraphy, was contained in a bound volume that begins on one page and continues on another.

"The people of Texas are informed that, according to a proclamation of the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free," says the order.

"This implies an absolute equality of personal rights and property rights between former masters and slaves and the connection so far between them becomes that of the employer and the hired labor."