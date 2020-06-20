The National Archives discover the original handwritten order of June 15

"The people of Texas are informed that, according to a proclamation of the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free," says the order.
"This implies an absolute equality of personal rights and property rights between former masters and slaves and the connection so far between them becomes that of the employer and the hired labor."
The order was placed in time for June 19
Plante located General Order No. 3 in a formal order book for the Texas District, and submitted it on June 18 for the writer's story.
The order was "in very good condition," according to a statement from the archive's public communications office.
"The National Archives safeguards many of the nation's most important records related to the history and civil rights of African Americans, and General Order Number 3 is one of those records," said United States archivist David S. Ferriero in a release.
"We know from history that certain events occurred, and it is always a delight when we can help make history come alive by sharing the actual documentation of those events."
But the handwritten order had not been digitized or found online, despite being part of the archives, according to the statement from the archive's public communications office.
"It may or may not have been seen by researchers in the past," according to the statement.
The order was not perfect
The Emancipation Proclamation, issued by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, declared all enslaved persons in the Confederate states legally free.
Although General Order No. 3 was key to freeing enslaved people in Texas, the language in it was far from perfect.
"Freedmen are advised to remain silent in their current homes and to work for wages," says part of the order. "They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect in military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness neither there nor anywhere else."
It was a sign that freedom and equal rights for blacks in the United States would be an uphill battle.