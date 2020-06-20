The National Archives discover the original handwritten order of June 15

That decree was General Order No. 3, and it is the basis of what is now known as Juneteenth, the oldest celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.
The National Archives announced Friday that they have unearthed the original handwritten order issued by Granger 155 years ago, just in time for this year's holiday. The order, written with embellished calligraphy, was contained in a bound volume that begins on one page and continues on another.

"The people of Texas are informed that, according to a proclamation of the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free," says the order.

"This implies an absolute equality of personal rights and property rights between former masters and slaves and the connection so far between them becomes that of the employer and the hired labor."

The order was placed in time for June 19

The National Archives told CNN in an email that one of its writers, Michael Davis, had been working on a story about Juneteenth this week. Davis contacted Trevor Plante, director of the archive's textual records division, to see if the original order was part of the National Archives funds.

Plante located General Order No. 3 in a formal order book for the Texas District, and submitted it on June 18 for the writer's story.

The Juneteenth flag is full of symbols. This is what they mean

The order was "in very good condition," according to a statement from the archive's public communications office.

"The National Archives safeguards many of the nation's most important records related to the history and civil rights of African Americans, and General Order Number 3 is one of those records," said United States archivist David S. Ferriero in a release.

"We know from history that certain events occurred, and it is always a delight when we can help make history come alive by sharing the actual documentation of those events."

Printed versions of the order were published in the 1890s in a US government publication. USA Entitled "The War of Rebellion: A Compilation of Official Records of the Volumes of the Union and Confederate Armies".

But the handwritten order had not been digitized or found online, despite being part of the archives, according to the statement from the archive's public communications office.

"It may or may not have been seen by researchers in the past," according to the statement.

The order was not perfect

The Emancipation Proclamation, issued by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, declared all enslaved persons in the Confederate states legally free.

May Juneteenth be White America's wake-up call to be a better ally
But African-Americans remained enslaved in areas that were still under Confederate control, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. In Texas, the emancipation of enslaved people occurred two years later, when nearly 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston and issued Granger's order.

Although General Order No. 3 was key to freeing enslaved people in Texas, the language in it was far from perfect.

"Freedmen are advised to remain silent in their current homes and to work for wages," says part of the order. "They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect in military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness neither there nor anywhere else."

It was a sign that freedom and equal rights for blacks in the United States would be an uphill battle.

