The National Association of Police Organizations backs Trump: "We anticipate" another four years

The National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO) announced its decision to endorse President Trump on Wednesday, after two-thirds of its members voiced their support in a virtual meeting, President Mick McHale explained on Fox News.

In an interview on "Fox News @ Night" with host Shannon Bream, McHale said they had "arranged a virtual meeting" following the instructions in the statutes that have traditionally been used since its inception in 1978.

"And, President Trump obtained that endorsement with a greater margin than the two thirds that participated in the meeting today," he said. "Therefore, I am proud to announce on behalf of our National Association of Police Organizations, our support for President Donald J. Trump."

Former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik, who was also a guest on the show, said the organization's support for the president is "huge," but "just the beginning."

NAPO represents more than 1,000 police associations and 241,000 officers. They did not endorse a candidate in the 2016 election, but they endorsed former President Barack Obama and then Vice President Joe Biden in the 2008 and 2012 elections.

"You have to realize, (there are) between 800,000 and 900,000 local, state and federal police, law enforcement officers in this country. And, if they are watching the news, if they are watching what is happening on a daily basis. whether it's in Atlanta, New York, Baltimore, Portland, Seattle, the Democrats are completely anti-political and police, "he said.

"If that's the case, he only needs one vote. And, that's for this president who has consistently … been a super president of law and order," Kerik said.

Bream asked the couple about federal involvement in high-crime cities where Democratic leaders are putting pressure on the president.

McHale said he was "excited to hear" what the president's plan is moving forward, noting that elected officials had distorted the president's executive order to help police officers secure military surpluses.

"So we are excited about the anticipation of the president's announcement," he reiterated, adding that the president "has continuously supported legislation to include (the Mental Health and Welfare Law Enforcement Act), things like that. And, we anticipate and hope to have another four years. "

"Listen, the president will do everything in his power, and I think a lot of this will have to do with putting the ATF, the FBI, the DEA, and the Marshal Service in these communities to start eliminating gangs, start taking out weapons and cleaning up communities so people can live there safely, which is what Democrats are not doing, "Kerik said.

