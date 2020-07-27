The National Guard commander will challenge senior administration officials over the decision to eliminate protesters near the White House.

By
Zaheer
-
0
2


Prepared testimony from DC National Guard Commander Adam D. DeMarco, who will appear before an audience Tuesday, challenges Attorney General William Barr's version of the dispersal.

"The protesters were behaving peacefully, exercising their First Amendment rights," DeMarco is expected to say, adding that he was surprised that the clean-up operation began long before 7 p.m. ET curfew established by Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Barr previously defended the use of force to clear protesters, saying his decision to disperse protesters followed signs that the crowd "was becoming increasingly rebellious." The removal, he said, had nothing to do with a photo shoot conducted by President Donald Trump minutes later, in which he crossed Lafayette Square to hold a Bible in front of the Episcopal Church of San Juan, which had suffered damage in the protests. . the previous night.

DeMarco's testimony, however, says Barr and other officials arrived in Lafayette Square at 6:05 p.m., adding that the attorney general observed the protesters and "appeared to be speaking to Park Police officers." DeMarco's testimony suggests that he was not part of that meeting and was instead reporting to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley.

"At around 6:20 pm, after the Attorney General and General Milley left Lafayette Square, the Park Police issued the first of three warning announcements to protesters, ordering them to disperse," it is expected that DeMarco say.

After CNN and other media reported that Barr ordered the area cleared, Barr told The Associated Press that he did not issue "tactical orders."

"So my attitude was to do it, but I didn't say, 'Go do it,'" Barr said.

DeMarco says he was not informed that Trump would visit the church in the area that was cleaned.

"The president's arrival was a complete surprise, since we had not been informed that he would enter our sector," says DeMarco's testimony.

Senior Trump administration officials have claimed that the use of force was justified against protesters they described as violent, despite eyewitness accounts that dispute that characterization.

Trump has shared a letter on Twitter that referred to the protesters as "terrorists," and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt told Arizona House of Natural Resources President Raúl Grijalva that the protesters were "attacking. the police with projectiles as they threatened to storm the secure areas. "

This story is breaking and will be updated.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here