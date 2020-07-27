The National Guard commander will challenge senior administration officials over the decision to eliminate protesters near the White House.





Prepared testimony from DC National Guard Commander Adam D. DeMarco, who will appear before an audience Tuesday, challenges Attorney General William Barr's version of the dispersal.

"The protesters were behaving peacefully, exercising their First Amendment rights," DeMarco is expected to say, adding that he was surprised that the clean-up operation began long before 7 p.m. ET curfew established by Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Barr previously defended the use of force to clear protesters, saying his decision to disperse protesters followed signs that the crowd "was becoming increasingly rebellious." The removal, he said, had nothing to do with a photo shoot conducted by President Donald Trump minutes later, in which he crossed Lafayette Square to hold a Bible in front of the Episcopal Church of San Juan, which had suffered damage in the protests. . the previous night.

DeMarco's testimony, however, says Barr and other officials arrived in Lafayette Square at 6:05 p.m., adding that the attorney general observed the protesters and "appeared to be speaking to Park Police officers." DeMarco's testimony suggests that he was not part of that meeting and was instead reporting to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley.