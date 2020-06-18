The National Guard investigation finds that lack of clarity in the orders led to the helicopter flying low over DC protesters







Video captured by CNN showed a military helicopter hovering over a group of protesters, using their propellers to lift strong winds and debris, a show of force tactic commonly used by the military in combat zones abroad to drive targets away from an area. specific. The protesters responded by raising their fists in defiance.

The report has been released to DC National Guard chief Maj. Gen. William J. Walker, who can accept or reject any recommendation or order new measures, such as administrative penalties, including reprimand letters, officials said. The results could be released later this week. However, if Walker proceeds with administrative punishment, those involved would have 10 days to respond, which would push public release until next week.

The report elaborates on the confusion that night and the lack of clarity on how the orders of the watch commanders were communicated to the helicopter's crew, officials said.

One of the causes of that confusion was the decision to have the National Guard and civilian police, including federal officials from multiple agencies and the Metropolitan Police Department, participate in the effort to control the protests, the official said. A key question addressed in the report is who specifically approved the use of the helicopter and whether that person knows that some form of exemption would be needed to use it in a civil unrest in that manner, officials said. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy generally approved the use of "air assets" to provide an aerial view of the protests, officials said. A defense official, with direct knowledge of the orders the crew had, told CNN the week of the incident that the helicopter had a "declared mission" in part to "deter" criminal activity, including riot and looting, while maintaining a presence on high. The report looks at the actions of the helicopter's crew and also the task force commander that night, Brigadier General Robert Ryan of the DC Guard, both officials said. "There is a lot of emphasis on the authorities, the process and the procedures" in the report, trying to explain what led to the decision to use the helicopters, one of the officials said. The DC National Guard first announced the investigation earlier this month, the day after the helicopter maneuver occurred. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the next day that he ordered McCarthy to conduct an "investigation to determine what happened and why and to inform me." "I think when you land that low in the city, it seems unsafe to me, right? But I need to find out, I need to learn more about what's going on," Esper said at the time. President Donald Trump said later that week that he did not see low-flying military helicopters as a problem, despite the investigation and investigation requested by Esper. "The problem is not the very talented, low-flying helicopter pilots who want to save our city, the problem is arsonists, looters, criminals and anarchists, who want to destroy it (and our country)!" Trump tweeted. This story has been updated with additional information and context.

