The National Guard: what it is, what members do and why they are protesting

Right now, about 74,000 Guard members have been activated in the United States. That's more than at any other time in recent history, according to the National Guard Office.

"This civil unrest mission is an awkward mission," Gen. Joseph Lengyel, head of the National Guard Office, said in a statement to CNN. "The members of our Guard are from these communities."

Here is a breakdown of what the National Guard is and what its members do, even in times of civil unrest.

What is the National Guard and what does it do?

The National Guard is a group of military members who serve part-time, generally within the United States. It originated as a settler militia in the 17th century and became a localized military response.

Members of the National Guard generally respond to domestic emergencies such as natural disasters, although in recent months, they have helped with coronavirus testing and disinfection. In other years, they've done activities as mundane as sorting mail during a postal strike.

Every state and territory (plus Washington) has a National Guard. And because they are state-operated, National Guard members who are activated in that state are generally residents of that state.

Right now, they are mobilizing to respond to "civil unrest" in at least 31 states and Washington As a result of protests against police brutality. It is the last major protest the Guard has been involved with in the past 60 years.

Who forms the National Guard?

The members of the guard belong to the Army or the Air National Guard. Although they are military personnel, they generally perform civilian jobs, and undergo training one weekend a month and at least two full weeks per year.

How many members of the Guard are there?

There are more than 450,000 soldiers and airmen currently in the National Guard, the National Guard Office told CNN.

And right now, there are about 74,000 service members in all 50 states. Many of them were previously activated to help with Covid-19 relief, which included sewing, disinfection, and testing.

About 30,000 of them have been activated in 31 states plus DC to monitor protests, impose curfews and support the police.

The previous peak was in 2005, when 51,000 members were activated to assist New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. And at 74,000, that's almost 4.5 times more than active-duty troops in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.

What does it mean to "activate" the National Guard and who has that power?

When a state's National Guard is "activated," that means a governor asked them for support in a domestic crisis. "Support" may look differently depending on the situation.

The Guard has federal funds but is controlled by the state, although the President also has the power to draw on them. They can also be deployed abroad, if necessary.

In response to protests nationwide, President Donald Trump said He recommends that each governor deploy the National Guard in "sufficient quantities for us to dominate the streets."

What powers does the National Guard have?

The National Guard may carry out police actions under the command of state governors, unlike active military members, who are prohibited from police actions unless the President invokes the Insurrection Act, which allows the federal government to deploy active troops in I know. USA

In most cases, members of the National Guard are under the direction of the governors or the President, depending on who requested their service. And in that capacity, they do what state or federal leaders ask.

In some cases, the national guards are armed. Members of the Minnesota National Guard carry ammunition now after the FBI informed them of a "credible lethal threat," Army Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, deputy general of the Minnesota National Guard, told reporters.

Why are members of the National Guard called for protests and what do they do?

Governors (or presidents) often call on Guard members during protests to quell "civil unrest," whether that means protecting protesters, assisting law enforcement, or ending the unrest.

Civilian support missions provide the following, according to the National Guard Office: Support for law enforcement, protection of the life and property of American citizens, and protection of critical infrastructure.

General Joseph Lengyel said this civil unrest mission is "one of the most difficult and dangerous homeland missions we do."

In current nationwide protests, which erupted after George Floyd died in police custody, members of the Guard will do as the governors, or the President, ask.

"The situation remains fluid and the numbers can change rapidly as governors assess their needs," the Guard said in a press release.

In protests so far, low flight DC National Guard helicopters hovered above crowds who were outside the city's curfew to protest, kicking up strong winds and debris. The Guard said it would investigate.

Also in DC CNN reported that National guards fired pepper spray at protesters who fired fireworks at the police. Pentagon officials have said that National Guard members have not used tear gas or rubber bullets.

What other protests have National Guard members been called to?

Members of the National Guard were activated in 1962 during violent protests incited by a 3,000 Angry White Southerners Mafia after the first black student was admitted to the University of Mississippi.

Then, on the 1965 Selma to Montgomery March, the Alabama National Guard activated to protect protesters after they were beaten by local police. When Martin Luther King Jr. died in 1968, they were called to dissolve riots.

And then, in 1992, the California National Guard mobilized when riots erupted after officers accused of beating Rodney King were acquitted.