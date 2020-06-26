The Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman has yet to decide whether to play in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Washington Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman is still up in the air when it comes to joining his team for the 2020 Major League Baseball season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Zimmerman wrote in his Associated Press journal that he was still "deciding whether to play."

"When it comes to that, it's a decision not only for me, but also for my family," wrote Zimmerman. “I have a 3 week old baby. My mother has multiple sclerosis and is at a super high risk; If I end up playing, I can rule out the idea of ​​watching it until weeks after the season ends.

"There are many factors that I and others have to take into account. I don't think there is a right or wrong answer; it is everyone's individual choice. At the end of the day, does a player feel comfortable going to the field every day and, In my case, more importantly, do you feel comfortable coming home every day and feel like you are not endangering anyone else? "

Zimmeran said he did not have an alarmist attitude when it came to the pandemic, but said he wanted to do things in a "sensible and smart" way. He wrote that he was more concerned with the travel aspect of the season. He took NBA and NHL season contracts because they are going to use a bubble or central city format.

"We will be the ones out there if we decide to play. We are the ones who take all the risk." "If you are going to participate, there are rules you must follow. The" bubble "is as good as the people inside the" bubble. "It is not as if there are COVID police officers on the floors of our hotel."

He wrote that when he begins to think about all the risks and factors, the decision to play becomes more "complicated."

If he decided to play, Zimmerman would be in his sixteenth season with the Nationals. He received his first World Series title last year.

MLB plans to play 60 games in 66 days for fear of coronaviruses.

