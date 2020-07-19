The Navy says & # 39; absolutely & # 39; no chance of the new warship being named after the former Confederate Navy officer

The Navy says it will not name a new class of warship after an officer who once served in the Confederate Navy.

The name "USS Brooke" was included in a list of contracts awarded on a Department of Defense website on Friday. The name of the new class of frigate was released the same day that Defense Secretary Mark Esper banned the Confederate flag by not including it on a new list of approved flags.

A senior Navy official told Fox News that it was a "mistake" to list the name because a decision has not been made on the name of the new class of warship. The Navy is working to correct the Defense Department website, the official said.

John Mercer Brooke once served in the Confederate Navy and was one of the first graduates of the US Naval Academy in 1847.

"While stationed at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, in the early 1850s, he developed a device to accurately map the bottom of the deep sea," according to the Navy.

In a statement on Twitter, the Navy said Saturday morning that there is "absolutely" no plan to name the new warship USS Brooke.

"We are working to correct the contract notice. It listed FFG 1 by mistake instead of the first FFGX. The new frigate has not been named, and there is absolutely no intention of calling it Brooke. FFG 1 USS Brooke was decommissioned more than 30 years ago, "the Navy wrote.